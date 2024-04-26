‘I would actually be really embarrassed’: Woman says you’re probably using the treadmill wrong if you use incline

It’s been about four years since influencer Lauren Giraldo introduced the “12-3-30” workout to the masses. Many still do the viral treadmill workout to this day. However, TikTok user Ellen (@larsonellen) says she noticed many people at her gym who use the treadmill’s incline function may not only be damaging the equipment but also having an ineffective workout.

After a four-year gym hiatus, Minneapolis-based TikToker Ellen (@larsonellen) says she finally returned to her gym. Upon her return, she says she made an observation about the people using the treadmills.

“I noticed that almost everyone at my gym uses the treadmills, like, on a 10 incline and, like, holds on for dear life,” she says.

Ellen says she was surprised that the trainers in the area didn’t correct them. “It is really baffling to me because there are trainers all around, training people, giving people suggestions while they’re working out, and they never correct this,” she says.

Ellen says she found out that holding the front handlebar is a no-no as a teenager. “The first gym I ever went to, [they] told me explicitly, ‘Do not hold on when the treadmill is at an incline because you screw up the belt,” she recalls. “Also, you’re defeating the purpose of your workout anyway.”

Ellen says that because the peopler who frequent her gym use the handlebars for support, there are only a “few treadmills left that are not choppy.”

“It bugs the crap out of me,” she says. “I’m debating whether or not to bring this up with management.”

In her caption, Ellen questions if she is in the wrong for wanting to bring this up to the gym’s management. She also acknowledges that some people have an injury or condition that requires them to hold onto the handlebars.

Viewers are conflicted about Ellen’s video

The Daily Dot reached out to Ellen via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Her video racked up over 209,000 views and is striking a chord with some viewers.

“I notice it too like??? Babe if the incline messes with your balance, TURN IT DOWN??!!!” one viewer wrote.

“The same with people being hunched over on the stairmaster like why,” another said.

Others are disagreeing with Ellen’s “hot take.”

“I would actually be really embarrassed and upset if anyone corrected anything I did in the gym,” one user remarked.

“There are reasons people hold. The fact that they are doing it means they’re getting something out of it. Do what works best for you,” a second stated.

Others also referenced Giraldo’s viral workout. “I think it’s because of the 12 incline, 3 Speed and for 30 minutes trend but the girl who started it was tall and people forget they have to do it for their height and speed,” one said.

What is the 12-3-30?

The “12-3-30” is essentially just what its name implies. People who partake in this exercise set their incline to 12 while walking at a speed of three. And they walk for 30 minutes.

While Giraldo first introduced the workout on YouTube in 2019, according to Health.com, it didn’t take off until she shared it on TikTok in 2020.

The workout has been lauded by experts for being a low-impact cardio exercise, meaning there is little strain on one’s joints.

Is there really a right and wrong way to use a treadmill?

According to Livestrong, Ellen is correct.

Gripping the treadmill’s handlebar can overheat the motor and damage it. In addition to damaging the machine, holding the handlebar does make a workout less effective.

However, that doesn’t mean the workout isn’t effective at all. People who have trouble holding their balance as well as those with injuries and disabilities rely on handlebars, per Health Digest, to get a good treadmill exercise in. It will just burn fewer calories.

As many suggested in the comments section, if you want to try walking at an incline on the treadmill, just go a slower pace or walk at less of an incline.

