‘I’m here to show the truth’: Tesla owner says his Cybertruck rusted. But it’s not where you would think

Over the last few months, Tesla has been in hot water over its new Cybertruck, which apparently has a host of problems. First there were pedal recalls. Then owners documented their inability to take the car through most automatic car washes. Recently, one Cybertruck owner said he sustained a severe injury after hitting himself on the car’s door—one that required stitches. But now Cybertruck owners are warning potential buyers about another issue with the car: rust.

Reports of Tesla Cybertrucks rusting

According to Fast Company, Cybertruck owners first reported rust and corrosion on the stainless-steel body of the vehicle in February. This issue was especially pronounced, it noted, if the vehicle was exposed to rain.

In a recent TikTok, however, Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins2), a Cybertruck owner, wanted to expose the “truth” over whether the car rusts. As of Monday afternoon, his video had amassed over 200,900 views.

“THE TRUTH! Does the Tesla Cybertruck actually rust?” Judkins wrote in the accompanying text overlay.

In his video, Judkins gives viewers a 360 degree-view of the outside of his car.

“[This] has been a big thing all over social media,” he says, “people going crazy that the Cybertruck can’t even get wet because it’s just going to rust and get destroyed.”

Is there truth to these claims?

Judkins suggests there might be some truth to these claims. He says he has seen rust on his car.

“You would think I would be the first person to defend Tesla. But I’m here to show the truth,” he says. “I’m not here to defend Tesla or [to] hate on Tesla.”

At this point in his clip, Judkins had finished walking around the car’s perimeter. There was no rust present. But that’s because “that’s not where the rust is,” he says.

Instead, Judkins says, the rust was actually hidden inside the car’s door.

“I’ll show ya,” he says, opening one of the car’s backdoor. Indeed, once opened, viewers can see that some rust is collected “right in the inside of the door.”

“I did a full walkthrough of the entire vehicle and, like, this is really the worst spot,” he says.

Judkins admits that he doesn’t know whether it will get worse, but he says he is willing to wait to find out.

Because of the various problems associated with the Cybertruck, however, many viewers expressed gratitude that they didn’t own one. Some even questioned why people continue buying the car.

“Can’t wait to see these after a few years,” one person wrote.

“Oh it’s going to get worse,” another added. “At least I hope it does.”

“That’s crazy for something that is that expensive,” a third person said.

Others, however, weren’t surprised at this discovery given that the truck is made of stainless steel.

“I mean it is solid stainless steel people have to expect this might happen,” one viewer said.

“Tesla uses cheap grade stainless steel,” another person commented. “Funny that my silverware in my kitchen drawer is better quality stainless.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Judkins via TikTok comment and to Tesla by email.

