‘Thought it was bullet proof?’: Cybetruck driver shows what happens if you take one through an automatic car wash

A Tesla Cybertruck owner went viral on TikTok after walking viewers through the risks of taking the vehicle through an automatic car wash. Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins2) who frequently posts Tesla-related videos to his TikTok account, said that he recently got his car cleaned despite Tesla’s warning against automatic wash stations.

“Do not ever do this with your Tesla Cybertruck,” Judkins warned. “Do not take it through an automatic car wash.”

“But, do as I say, not as I do,” he quipped. “Because of course I did it myself.” As of Tuesday morning, his clip had amassed more than 368,300 views.

Judkins then revealed that he was sitting in the backseat of his truck as it went through the wash. It’s unclear who was driving the car.

So can you take Cybertrucks through an automatic car wash?

If you’re going to an automatic car wash, Tesla recommends using a touchless car wash. These car washes, it notes, contain no brushes or other parts that touch the exterior. Still, even a touchless car wash comes with its fair share of risks. “Some touchless car washes use caustic solutions that, over time, can cause discoloration of decorative exterior trim,” a Tesla owner’s manual read. “Avoid exposure to soaps and chemicals above pH 13. If unsure, check the product label or ask the staff at the car wash.”

In short, Tesla warned that going through certain car washes risked damaging the car’s paint and exterior. It also warned that the car’s warranty doesn’t cover damage caused by improper washing.

Still, Judkins didn’t seem too alarmed.

“A Cybertruck doesn’t have paint,” he said. “So what is there to damage? That’s kind of the question I have.”

Judkins conceded, then, that his truck could get “scratches,” but appeared skeptical of the claim that an automatic car wash would seriously damage the car’s exterior. He encouraged professional car detailers to comment whether it was safe.

Then Judkins showed viewers what his car looked like after getting clean. He did warn viewers that the Cybertruck’s tonneau cover wasn’t waterproof, and encouraged people to not put “anything too expensive back there.”

Overall, though, Judkins seemed pleased with the end product.

“There are some spots that need to be detailed, but overall it looks really good,” he said. “Kind of what you’d expect from a car wash-type scenario.”

In mid-April, Tesla suffered another setback after it agreed to recall thousands of its Cybertruck pickups to fix an accelerator pedal it warned could get stuck. A TikToker went viral for flagging that the issue almost caused a fatal accident. The defect could be harmful to drivers, according to the New York Times, and cause the car to accelerate unintentionally.

The risk of harming either oneself or the car had some commenters skeptical about whether a Cybertruck was worth the splurge.

“wait… thought it was bullet proof? But not carwash proof?” one user questioned.

“It’s like the most delicate truck ever,” another added.

“better advice, don’t buy a tesla cybertruck!” a third viewer said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Judkins via TikTok comment and to Tesla by email.