‘I’ve been feeling it all day’: Tesla Cybertruck driver injures himself on car door. He’s not alone

A Tesla Cybertruck owner recently went viral after highlighting yet another problem with the controversial vehicle: Its doors are apparently powerful enough to cause serious bodily injury. On Saturday evening, in a forum for Cybertruck owners, a man revealed that he cut his leg on the door of his car.

“Be careful when closing your cybertruck door!” he warned. The poster—who went by the moniker CyberWade—said he parked on an incline. As he was closing the driver’s side door, he said, he clipped the corner of it against his leg.

CyberWade said his wife encouraged him to go to the hospital and get stitches. Still, he refused to blame Tesla—or the Cybertruck—for his injuries.

“I’m clumsy, so this is 100% my fault lol,” he wrote. “I still love the truck!”

The man proceeded to share a graphic photo of his injury—a large gash right below his knee. It’s not clear from CyberWade’s post whether he’s contacted Tesla or how much it cost him to get stitches. The post received further attention after it was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @youwouldntpost, who is threading a number of issues with the Cybertruck.

Cybertruck hazards on the rise

This isn’t the first time Cybertruck owners have highlighted some of the unique problems associated with the vehicle, though. Unlike most cars, Cybertruck owners have warned that there are risks with taking it through automatic car washes. There are also documented issues with the truck’s accelerator pedals, which caused Tesla to recall thousands of Cybertruck pickups in mid-April. One TikToker went viral at the time for flagging that the issue almost caused a fatal accident.

Other Cybertruck owners shared in the forum with CyberWade that they’ve suffered injuries at the hands of their cars, too. On Sunday, another user shared that their car’s door hit their leg, which caused “a pretty good scrape,” but produced no blood. “It was painful enough that I’ve been feeling it all day,” they wrote. “Obviously I feel stupid – but it’s at least good to know I’m not alone.” Another man said that he hit his temple on the car’s frunk.

“I’m glad they protected that corner with plastic, otherwise I might have needed stitches,” the second poster, CyberTally, wrote.

Due to the copious issues seemingly unique to the Cybertruck, many X users responded to @youwouldntpost’s thread questioning why people continue to buy the car.

“Many Cybertruck owners seem to be in denial of being in an abusive relationship,” one man said.

“This is just grim,” another responded.

“Clumsy is fumbling a knife and cutting your thumb,” a third user wrote. “You’re supposed to be able to touch your car without bodily injury.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla by email.