‘Mans got that Pfizer rage’: Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl incident on the sidelines has Swifties worried about Taylor

Travis Kelce was apparently unhappy Sunday night during the Super Bowl when his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, turned the ball over in the red zone. Kelce wasn’t even on the field during the gaffe, which gave possession back to the San Francisco 49ers.

Afterward, Kelce appeared to shove and yell at his coach so fiercely that now Swifties everywhere are worried about Taylor.

While it’s not uncommon for NFL players, particularly receivers, to yell at their coaches after bad plays, Swift’s fans haven’t seen such angry behavior on-camera from their idol’s new beau. Especially since he seemed to physically bump his coach. And given the stakes of the game, Kelce’s veteran and team leader status, and the pregame interview with his coach Andy Reid where Reid said that Kelce has come a long way when it comes to managing his anger, it was poor form.

A nation of Swifties expressed concern online.

“Sneak peek on how he treats Taylor Swift,” tweeted @wezzyupnext.

“Mans got that Pfizer rage,” joked @EdgeSportsApp, taking a jab at Kelce’s high-profile endorsement of COVID vaccines via national awareness campaigns.

Several others speculated about this being abusive behavior and made tasteless jokes about domestic violence.

User @animalfarmnow said Swift should “bail” on this relationship.

To this point, Kelce has been perceived by Swifties as an affable, fun jock, especially in November when some of his old, earnest tweets emerged. Kelce’s Chiefs boast a 9-3 record when Swift is in attendance.

As for Swift, she was spotted in the first half apparently on the jumbotron chugging a beer.

This week her private jet use and her legal team’s response to it sparked headlines.