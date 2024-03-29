‘I would have just shopped myself’: Target shopper says she’s never ordering in-store pick-up again. Here’s why

In a now-viral video, a woman revealed her embarrassing experience trying out Target’s in-store pick-up and vowed never to use it again.

TikToker Becca (@beccaschranz) sat in her car and asked her followers, “Can someone tell me if this is normal?” Then, she shared that she used Target’s in-store pick-up for the first time. “I thought you just go in and pick it up,” she said.

That’s how the process usually works; however, she said that’s not what happened in her case.

“I got there, and the lady was like, ‘OK, give me a second.’ And she just went to go, like, shopping for me while I was there,” she said.

To add insult to injury, Becca said she waited a long time for her three items, even though she got a message that her order was ready an hour before she got to the store. Needless to say, she regretted doing this. “If I would have known that, I would have just shopped myself,” she said, feeling mortified. “It’s so embarrassing! This is the most embarrassed I’ve been in my life.” Because of that experience, the content creator said she would never do online pick-up again.

Becca reiterated her humiliation in the caption, writing, “most embarrassing thing EVER for 3 products.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Becca via TikTok comment and Target via press email. The video accumulated over 9,000 views, and viewers gave mixed answers.

“I guess it depends on location but at my target there’s a wall behind customer service filled with pickup orders! they have them pre- ready!” one viewer said.

“YES they do this even if you stay in the car they’ll say your orders ready but start it when you arrive especially if it’s groceries,” a second shared.

“It’s always ready when I do this not normal,” a third commented.

Furthermore, others proposed why Becca had this experience.

“That’s definitely not normal I think. They’re supposed to have pre ready. They were probably running behind or unorganized,” one viewer suggested.

“She probably had to find the order as a target employee that does the shopping part sometimes they [lose] it in the spots we store them in,” a second proposed.

According to Target’s website, in-store pickup “allows you to order items on Target.com or in the Target app and pick them up for free at your local Target store. Your order will usually be ready within 2 hours of placing your order. Select stores may take up to 6 hours to have your order ready. Please refer to the item’s detail page or review timing in your cart.”

