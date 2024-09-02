‘I do! They saved me so much time’: Target customer questions whether you’re supposed to tip drive-up workers

Drive-up grocery services, like those offered by Target, are super convenient, but they’ve also created a new dilemma. As the service becomes more popular, many customers are questioning whether tipping is appropriate—and the answer is not as clear-cut as it seems.

One TikTok user recently brought this question to light. In a 5-second clip posted on Aug. 31, user Perla (@hdzperla4), filmed a Target drive-up worker approaching her vehicle with a shopping cart before unloading the order into her trunk.

“Do yall tip the employees who bring your bags out?” the TikToker asked in the caption accompanying the footage.

The video has since gone viral, accumulating over 26,500 views and nearly 100 comments.

Many commenters expressed their support for tipping drive-up workers. One user wrote, “Yes I do! They saved me so much time and money. I can at least give them a few bucks.”

Another added, “Oh yea. I try to always make sure I have cash.

However, several commenters claimed that Target employees refused their tips. “I tried and they said they’re not allowed to take it,” one commenter shared.

Another, claiming to be a former Target employee, stated, “we [can’t] accept cash or any gifts from customers.”

Can drive-up workers accept tips?

According to a Reddit thread in the r/Target subreddit, the answer isn’t entirely clear-cut. One Redditor claimed, “Target policy is to refuse it at first but it’s OK if the guest insists.”

Another user added, “My [executive team leader] of the front end said if it’s $5 it’s fine but technically there is a policy against it.”

More Target employees have indicated they found ways to navigate this gray area. As one Redditor put it, “Technically we have to refuse at first, but if nobody sees it, nobody has to know.”

The situation appears similar at other major retailers. Walmart, for instance, has a strict policy prohibiting employees from receiving any “gifts and gratuities.” According to one article, this policy also extends to drive-up workers and could potentially result in termination if they fail to report on tips received from customers.

However, some Walmart drive-up workers on the r/Walmart subreddit have admitted to discreetly accepting tips, despite the risk of termination.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via press email, Walmart via the media contact form on its website, and the TikToker via comment.

