‘When your tables won’t stop asking for refills’: Olive Garden worker shows what it’s like when customers order never-ending soup and salad

An Olive Garden worker took people behind the scenes to show what it’s like for servers who have to refill orders for the restaurant’s unlimited soup and salad combo.

The video shedding light on what “never-ending” really means at Olive Garden comes from TikTok creator Mel (@melanievp06), with more than 2.5 million views as of this writing.

The on-screen caption reads, “When you tables won’t stop asking for refills.”

In the short clip, Mel is seen spooning soup into a bowl and using tongs to fill multiple bowls of salad.

Fans of Olive Garden will undoubtedly be aware of the restaurant’s famed unlimited soup and salad combo. Depending on what time of the day customers order it, the menu item is available for $7.99 during lunch hours and $9.99 at dinner time.

Mel’s video resonated with users on TikTok and a number of them hopped into the comments section to share their thoughts.

One person, unfamiliar with the inner workings of Olive Garden’s unlimited refills asked, “Are servers in charge of plating the soups and salads?”

Several others responded, letting the user know that yes, servers are in charge of plating soups, salads and breadstick baskets. One even claimed that they used to have to bake the bread.

Another comment advised customers to, “Tip based on how much you have them bolting back and forth.”

Someone else, also thinking about the hard work servers put in, echoed about tipping, “This is why I tip well when I do this.”

However, some viewers were critical.

“Now I don’t feel so bad for griping when that salad bowl isn’t full enough,” one commented.

“Y’all just need to bring me two soups at a time since you take literally 15 minutes to ever return,” another Olive Garden customer groused about the speed of their refills.

One had a different brand of complaint, saying, “Wish the Olive Garden near me wasn’t infested with roaches bc this making me miss it.”

But servers had their own grievances about customers too. One wrote, “The worst is when each person at the table wants their refill at a dif time. Let me get it all at once please.”

A number of former Olive Garden servers also checked in on Mel, with one claiming working at the restaurant gave them, “PSTD,” and another declaring, “I’m glad I don’t work there anymore.”

