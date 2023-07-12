‘I have not been trained to be a cook’: Waffle House server has to cook customer’s food. He’s the only worker on the schedule

In a viral TikTok, a Waffle House worker shares that he was unexpectedly left to act as both server and cook. His manager says it’ll be a weekly occurrence.

In the video, Jordan Harris (@theswiftnomad) shows viewers that there’s no one working the front kitchen or lingering in the back area of the restaurant.

“Do you see a cook? Because I don’t see a cook,” Harris says.

He explains that it’s currently 5 am, and the cook on shift just clocked out. The next one isn’t scheduled to come in until 7 am, leaving a two-hour gap in which Harris is forced to figure out how to feed any customers that come in.

“B*tch. I have not been trained to be a cook. My nana taught me how to cook, my mother and father taught me how to cook. Did Waffle House teach me how to cook? No,” Harris says in the clip.

Left to run the entire restaurant by himself, Harris contemplates locking the door but points out that as a tip-eligible employee, he’d only be making $2.13 an hour.

“Georgia, you’re fucking garbage, get your shit together. Pay people a fair fucking wage,” Harris says.

The TikToker says he decided to try his hand at simultaneously cooking and serving.

He shares that he feels like its a “karmic sign” because a group of customers that came in earlier that day told him he’s the best server they’ve ever had and offered him a job at an Italian restaurant up the road that pays double and would be a day shift.

“Sounds pretty fucking enticing right about now,” Harris says.

In the following clip, Harris is seen making hashbrowns and biscuits on the grill for a customer. The same customer was initially surprised Harris was fulfilling both roles and questioned whether he was qualified to make his food.

At 7:45 am, Harris clocks out and shares that he spoke to his general manager, who told him this would be a weekly Monday occurrence, to which the TikToker lets out a contained yell of frustration.

The video has more than 250,000 views and nearly 900 comments.

Most commenters urged Harris to take the gig at the Italian restaurant.

“Go to the other restaurant. IMMEDIATELY,” the most popular comment read.

“Please go to the other restaurant. As a manager I know for a fact that they will just keep putting more responsibility and work on you. Run!!!” a person said.

Others told him he should get paid extra for being a cook and server, and Harris confirmed that he brought up the pay to his manager.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harris for comment via Instagram direct message and to Waffle House via email.