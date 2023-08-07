‘I can’t afford to lose a shift’: Sonic worker shows up to shift. Her manager forgot she scheduled her

In a viral video, a teenage Sonic employee called out her manager and colleagues for consistently taking her shifts without telling her.

In the TikTok, Josie (@bozobuttmuncher) shows how she’s all dressed and ready for her noon work shift—wearing her Sonic visor, red T-shirt, nametag, and lanyard—yet is already back home.

Josie explained that she was ready for her shift at her fast food job and drove herself there when she got a call from her manager when she was already in the work parking lot.

Her manager asked her if she was going in that day, and Josie told her she was already in the parking lot about to go in for work.

“Oh, I didn’t know you were coming in today,” the manager said.

Josie replied that the noon to 5 p.m. shift was on her schedule.

“OK, well we really don’t need you,” her manager replied, to which Josie made a shocked facial expression.

“B*tch you do need me. You needed me from 12 to 5. The f*ck you telling me you don’t need me,” Josie said.

Josie expanded, sharing that she was put in a similar situation a few days ago when someone took her Thursday shift. She told her manager that because her original shift was taken, she needed to work Friday.

“I can’t afford to lose a shift because I need the f*cking money. Like, I am paying for myself for f*cking everything. I can’t lose a shift,” Josie said.

Her manager ended up offering her a later shift at 6pm, which it seems Josie declined.

She went on to say that some of her co-workers are young working mothers and get favoritism on shifts from the manager because of their situation and since they’ve worked there about a year compared to Josie, who’d been there two weeks. Josie shared this context in a follow-up video.

Josie said she had nothing against the women, but they needed to either not keep taking her shifts or get a second job like one of her co-workers who also has shifts at the HEB grocery chain.

“This is a teenager girl job. This is motherf*ckin Sonic. If you need the money, go get a second job,” Josie said.

“I can’t afford to lose a shift because you got to feed your kid at home.”

In the viral video and a follow-up video, Josie clearly stated that she had no issues with her manager or co-workers as people but did think they needed to handle shifts better.

People backed Josie in the comments.

“literally jobs don’t understand that you fully have a life and bills to pay even if your part time or young,” a person said.

“I don’t get why your manager is giving them YOUR shift and without even asking… I’m sorry girl,” another wrote.

“I would go in anyway and be like you scheduled me for these hours so I’m here If you’re overstaffed that’s not my problem,” a commenter chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Josie via TikTok comment and to Sonic via email.