‘All the Forever 21 workers are going to quit’: Why are people flooding to Forever 21 to make Shein returns?

As of May 1, the fast-fashion and online brand Shein announced its partnership with Forever 21. The two brands hope their collaboration will help to “alleviate shoppers’ return headaches,” the New York Post states.

“The new partnership will enable customers to return Shein online orders to over 300 Forever 21 retail locations,” Shein told the New York Post.

A TikToker posted a viral video in a Forever 21 store saying the workers are flooded with Shein returns.

@porcianecole has reached over 516,000 views and 28,000 likes on her video as of this writing. She added an on-screen caption that says, “All the Forever 21 workers are going to quit fooling with these Shein returns.”

In the 18-second clip, @porcianecole records the checkout counter of a Forever 21. Viewers can hear an employee exclaim, “Oh my god,” while seemingly sorting through boxes of Shein return orders.

@porcianecole captioned her video explaining to viewers, “Half the line was Shein returns, if you didn’t know YOU CAN RETURN YOUR SHEIN ORDER BACK AT FOREVER21!”

“It’s so clutch but I feel bad for the employees,” she adds.

Why are so many people taking advantage of the partnership?

A viewer in the comments section explained that the collaboration offers “your money back same day & 30% off your same day purchase.”

The New York Post states that in addition to getting their money back or a Shein credit, “shoppers are gifted a same-day discount on their next Forever 21 purchase.” The discount amount is not stated. The site also clarifies that returns are only available to Forever 21 within 35 days of purchase.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from @porcianecole via the TikTok comment section and Shein and Forever 21 via email.

