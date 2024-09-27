‘Raise that tab’: Expert shares way servers trick you into spending more money

One expert has a trick for servers to get their customers to spend much more money than intended.

Being a server is a demanding job, no matter where you work. The hours are long and the pay is often low. So it’s no surprise that people in the industry usually share tips on how to hustle and earn more money.

Atlanta-based model Slade Bone (@sladebone) recently posted a suggestion of his own on TikTok. He explained how servers at bars and restaurants could increase the total on a customer’s check.

“For all my servers out there, here’s a tip to raise your check an additional $8,” Slade says. He adds that servers could potentially add up to $24 to the total using his simple trick.

“[When] someone’s ordering a drink, like a Tito’s and soda or a Jack and Coke, always ask the question, do they want a single or a double?” Bone explains.

He goes on to say, “In my experience, 85% of the time they’re gonna say double.”

Secondly, Bone adds, “If your house margaritas are $6, present that as a special to them. Trust when I say this, they’re gonna order more than one.”

“Think about it on your end,” he says of his second tip. “If you go to a restaurant and you hear that margaritas are $6, ‘Yeah, I’m getting more than one. I’m getting three. And someone else is gonna have to drive me.’”

“Raise that check,” Bone writes in the caption.

Viewers appreciated learning the easy trick

The TikTok post received over 11,000 views as of Friday. Several commenters agreed with the TikToker and expressed their appreciation to Bone for sharing the easy trick.

“As a server and barback this is very helpful info I’ve never thought of [this],” wrote one person.

“As a bartender i do this,” said another.

“Always,” echoed someone else.

Some users also added their own tricks.

One person suggested a simple upsell so the customer opts for a branded liquor instead of the well drink.

“I ask if they have a preference for x or x for alcohols instead of offering wells and they always will get [Tito’s] or Don Julio etc,” the person claimed.

However, one commenter and server felt the way their place of work priced single and double servings of alcohol was unfair.

“At my restaurant a single is 1.25oz and a double is 2oz but yet a double costs exactly twice as much as a single… so i never offer doubles unless they request it,” they claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bone via TikTok message for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.