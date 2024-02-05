‘​​I feel awkward’: Server slams tables that stop conversation when she comes over to refill water glasses

Servers have long used TikTok to share their gripes about customers. For example, some servers have complained about customers who claim to “know the owner” so they can get a better table, or other customers who try to bring in outside food and drink. Even more have noted their annoyance at customers who expect them to know their “usual”—even if they’ve never seen the customer before.

Now, another server’s complaint has sparked discussion on the platform. In a video with over 487,000 views, TikTok user @mellowlemon satirizes her experience pouring water for customers.

“When I’m refilling waters at my table, and they pause their conversation until I’m gone,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “Not even saying thank you or anything, just 30 seconds of silence.”

However, commenters said that she may just be misinterpreting what’s going on at the tables. Many users claimed that they stopped talking either due to distraction, the content of their conversation, or simply the inability to carry on a conversation with a stranger present.

“If I stop talking when the waiter comes, it’s because I’m talking about something [extremely] disturbing or uncomfortable,” said a user.

“I feel awkward because i want to treat you like a person and acknowledge your presence and say thank you,” offered another.

“I have anxiety and cannot continue a conversation if there’s a stranger within earshot lmao,” shared a third.

In the comments, @mellowlemon specified that she had no issue with customers pausing their conversations upon her arrival. Rather, her issue stems from the idea that some people pause their conversation to wait for her, but otherwise ignore her presence entirely.

“This was more about the people that stop talking and then sit there silently not acknowledging my presence bahaha, it’s so awkward,” she wrote in a comment. In a later comment, she added, “I get some people though that pause but don’t acknowledge me in anyway…like they just sit there staring at each other…so strange!”

“I try to make my presence more known if I have a question to ask, otherwise I just bop in and out and don’t mind the talking,” she explained in a further comment. “a little head nod my way is always nice though.”

