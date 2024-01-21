Server calls out customers who bring in outside food and drink

A server went viral on TikTok for lacing into customers who bring outside food and drink into a restaurant.

Restaurants often implement rules and signage preventing patrons from bringing outside food into their establishment. But Syd (@poorandhungry), the server, said that this was a fairly regular occurrence. “This happened at every brunch shift I’ve ever worked,” she wrote in the accompanying video caption.

In her video, Syd acted as both a server and a customer who brought their own coffee and food to brunch. As of Saturday morning, the TikTok had amassed over 473,100 views.

“We brought our own coffees—I hope that’s fine,” the “customer” said, before asking Syd for “warm water.” But, as the server, Syd explained that patrons aren’t allowed to bring outside food or drink inside.

“Looks like you’re almost done with your coffee, so it’s whatever,” she said, visibly annoyed. “Maybe we can get started with some things that are on our menu.”

The customer wouldn’t budge, however. Instead, “she” told Syd that she brought her own granola bar and simply planned on just sitting in the restaurant without ordering.

“Again, we really can’t allow outside food and beverages in a restaurant,” Syd said, playing the role of server. “This isn’t a public place. Will you be ordering from our restaurant?”

When the customer refused to order, Syd accused her of trespassing.

“If you’re not planning on actually dining with us, may I ask why you’re here?” she asked. When the customer said that they were there to chat up a longtime friend, Syd gave them a 15 minute grace period before advising her to go to a nearby Starbucks.

In the comments, other servers confirmed that this happens to them regularly.

“I work at a restaurant in an airport and have this conversation 5 times a day,” one person shared.

“This happens ALL THE TIME at the restaurant i work at,” another said. “People have given us bad reviews because we ask them to leave for the exact same thing.”

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME! It was a fine dining restaurant and they brought their own dinner,” a third worker wrote.

Others commenters said they couldn’t believe the audacity of some customers.

“How do so many people have NO IDEA how restaurants work?” one person questioned.

“Bro confused a restaurant with a park picnic table,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to Syd via TikTok comment.