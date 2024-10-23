Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



If you’re a native to online spaces–or even a casual visitor–you’ve probably heard the phrase “It’s giving” in myriad iterations. If you haven’t, it’ll only be a matter of time before the ubiquitous slang is overpowering marketing campaigns, making it impossible to miss. From “it’s giving c*nt” to “it’s giving 2012 Tumblr,” the phrase is a Gen Z favorite–and even millennials have begun to adapt it to their IRL vocabulary. But what does it mean?

What does ‘it’s giving’ mean on TikTok?

What’s difficult about pinning down the definition of “it’s giving,” apart from it being a grammatical nightmare, is that it can be used in many contexts. Below, I’ll list some examples, as that’s the best way to understand the popular phrase. But in its simplest terms, when someone prefaces a reference, insult, or compliment with “it’s giving,” it means they are comparing that thing to a particular vibe or energy. For instance, if someone decorates their house for Halloween with witchy themes and spooky decor, one can say, “It’s giving Hocus Pocus.” In other words, the decor is reminiscent of the vibes/aesthetic of that movie, aka “it gives off” the vibe of Hocus Pocus.

Where did ‘it’s giving’ come from?

If you’re a loyal Scrolling in the Deep reader, you will already know the answer to that question. “It’s giving” is an African American Vernacular English (AAVE) phrase that originated in the Black ballroom scene and LGBT culture. TikTok has now borrowed the term––or stolen it, depending on who you ask––and uses it exclusively when they want to compare one thing to another.

How to use ‘it’s giving’

Some explainers online point out how “it’s giving” is often used as a compliment, or to comment on something or someone that’s “over the top.” That may have been the case in the early 2020s, but lately, online fandoms have been using it so hyper-specifically that one is often required to be chronically online to get the references.

Some ways “It’s giving” is being used:

‘It reminds me of’: “It’s giving” can be used instead of the phrase “it reminds me of” and, indeed, some linguist critics wish Gen Z simply used the latter instead. This can mean that something reminds you of a movie, a scandalous moment in pop culture, a celebrity faux pas, or even a viral meme. For instance, if someone wore a black turtleneck, jeans, and a black fanny pack, one can comment, “It’s giving The Rock in that one photo .”

“It’s giving” can be used instead of the phrase “it reminds me of” and, indeed, some linguist critics wish Gen Z simply used the latter instead. This can mean that something reminds you of a movie, a scandalous moment in pop culture, a celebrity faux pas, or even a viral meme. For instance, if someone wore a black turtleneck, jeans, and a black fanny pack, one can comment, “It’s giving .” Insult: If you want to be critical of something or someone, you can use “it’s giving” to insult them. One example is if a guy keeps messaging a woman after they break up, the girl might say, “It’s giving desperate.”

If you want to be critical of something or someone, you can use “it’s giving” to insult them. One example is if a guy keeps messaging a woman after they break up, the girl might say, “It’s giving desperate.” Compliment : The slang can also be used as a compliment. A popular use of the phrase in relation to fashion is “it’s giving c*nt.” The c-word is no longer taboo, and Gen Z has revolutionized it to mean the ultimate compliment. A Zendaya fan, for instance, may tweet out, “It’s giving c*nt” on a stunning photo of the actress.

: The slang can also be used as a compliment. A popular use of the phrase in relation to fashion is “it’s giving c*nt.” The c-word is no longer taboo, and Gen Z has revolutionized it to mean the ultimate compliment. A fan, for instance, may tweet out, “It’s giving c*nt” on a stunning photo of the actress. Standalone: You can also use “it’s giving” on its own, often when complimenting others. If a friend posts an outfit pic on Instagram, you can comment, “Your fit is giving.” On the other hand, you can just use it by itself to critique something and say, “That makeup is NOT giving.” In other words, the makeup is a**.

Not confusing at all, right? But the beauty of today’s teen lingo is that it barely makes sense as is, so there’s a slim chance you can use “it’s giving” wrong. Use it as an ad-lib and you’ll sound like the most online person. No Gen Z will be the wiser.

