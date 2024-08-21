Scrolling In The Deep: On the verge of crashing out?

Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that tells defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



A polarizing term on TikTok now becoming mainstream, netizens use “crash out” to describe when they’re about to “lose it.” Crash out, or crashing out, is an AAVE (African American Vernacular English) phrase that traces back to 2017 when rapper YoungBoy used it in a song, per Know Your Meme . The phrase’s popularity spiked in early 2024, and several explainers have been posted on TikTok since then.



Today, TikTokers and online users pepper the phrase into storytimes, anecdotes, or jokes. But “crash out” has become quite controversial because while the definition appears solid, many disagree on the motivations behind the action.

What does it mean to ‘crash out?’

Simply put, “crashing out” is when you engage in reckless or aggressive behavior to an extreme. The act possesses violent connotations, with those “crashing out” acting in a way that will result in dire consequences. However, some believe that those who “crash out” don’t think about the outcome, while others argue that crashing out involves thinking of your actions but not caring about the aftermath.



Others claim “crashing out” is a sign of weakness, an inability to control your emotions, or a lack of emotional intelligence .



On the other hand, while “crashing out” may appear negative, several are of the opinion that “crashing out” is necessary in some situations. For instance, a TikToker in a viral video claims “crashing out” is needed before you can “protect your peace.” In another, one woman uses the phrase similarly, stating, “When you are at the crash out part of the healing phase.”



“Crash out” can also be used as a noun, with folks labeling you as a “crash out” if you tend to lose control or act unhinged often without regard for your safety and that of others.

Examples of ‘crash out’

While the phrase’s definition itself may be dark, like many slang Gen Z gets a hold of, “crash out” has now simmered down into an everyday hyperbolic statement. Many are not happy about this.



For instance, one may threaten to “crash out” if their crush doesn’t respond to their texts, or will “crash out” if someone cuts them in line. Folks, especially Black people, have criticized TikTokers using the word this way, accusing Gen Alpha of “twisting” or “ruining” it. One Black TikToker said the point of crashing out is to be willing to “die” about it, or when you have nothing to live for.



Over on Reddit , the r/BlackPeopleTwitter subreddit echoed this sentiment, slamming White folks for stealing AAVE phrases like GYATT and rizz, and most recently, crash out. One even went as far as to claim “crash out” has been gentrified. They explained the action meant someone losing it to the point of no return, and are critical of teenagers using it for any mildly aggressive behavior they display.



So what does it look like when someone actually crashes out?



In a viral video, one woman records police showing up at her house , while writing in a text overlay, “crashing out not worth it.”



“Just think before you do sh–,” she begs viewers without providing further context.



Another example shared on Reddit is of a man violently attacking a bus driver while he was driving. On X, users listed intentionally dangerously driving a car, ending up in jail, or seriously harming someone as real examples of crashing out.

How not to crash out

In one TikTok video, a woman shared a two-minute clip teaching viewers how to keep from “crashing out” and self-sabotaging. She recommended taking 30 seconds to think before you do anything you might regret. She lists the consequences like losing your job, friends, or freedom because you simply “crashed out” when you could’ve avoided it.



While the examples may vary, now you’ll be able to pinpoint when someone is about to “crash out”– and hopefully keep as far away as you can.

