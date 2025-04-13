‘Thank you for listening to him’: Walmart shopper buys Austin peanut butter crackers. Then her child notices something strange

Peanut butter crackers are a staple grab-and-go snack. But did you know some brands are noticeably better than others?

Featured Video

The snack was first introduced in a commercial version in 1924 by Nabisco. It used to cost five cents and was referred to as a “peanut sandwich packet” or Nab (short for Nabisco), Food and Wine reported.

They grew in popularity during World War II as a portable, tasty food.

Peanut butter cracker taste difference

In a viral video with more than 2.5 million views, mom Elexis (@elexisbakes) showed how she came to the realization that these two peanut butter cracker brands taste different.

Advertisement

In the video, Elexis’ child was complaining about his peanut butter cracker snack pack while Elexis tried to explain to him that what he had in his hand was the same as the ones they kept stocked at home.

But as Elexis listened more closely, she realized he had a point.

“My son has been telling me the peanut butter crackers tasted weird… I’ve been buying them for years…,” Elexis wrote in the text overlay.

Her son insisted that the peanut butter filling tasted different. That’s when it hit Elexis. “Oh, this is a different brand,” she said.

Advertisement

Elexis explained to him that the ones that he likes are the Lance brand that she gets from Sam’s Club, and the other ones are Austin brand, which she gets from Walmart.

Lance vs. Austin peanut butter crackers

In a CBS News taste analysis, they placed Austin peanut butter crackers in last place. And Lance, around the middle of the pack, said that while the crackers were “quite good, with plenty of saltiness and buttery flavor,” it lacked peanut butter.

CBS named Ritz peanut butter crackers as its top pick.

Advertisement

“Thank you for listening to him. I had situations like this and my parents just convinced me I was nuts. Makes kids feel more secure when you try to understand their complaints even if they’re small,” the top comment read.

“No he’s right. Some are sweet, some are salty, dry or oily. Very different vibes,” a person said.

“My kids refuse to eat the Lance brand. I honestly don’t blame them. Not nearly as good as Austin brand,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“Oh my goodness, you sound like such a kind patient mom. Validating him on this small issue and taking the time to listen and understand his point. He’s lucky,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Elexis for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Austin and Lance’s parent companies via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.