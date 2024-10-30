‘Mind blown’: QT customer shows little-known pizza box hack

When you order pizza, there’s a good chance you are going to have leftovers. And those leftovers are usually annoying to store. Pizza boxes can be quite bulky, and you probably have to make room in the fridge for them.

But QT’s pizza boxes are not your average pizza boxes. TikTok user Curtis (@thecurtisshow) shares how QT’s pizza boxes are actually multifunctional in TikTok that’s been viewed 27,000 times.

“OK. So, I got something to show you today,” Curtis starts the video. He’s standing in his kitchen ready to demonstrate. A QT pizza box is on the counter.

“We got this pizza here from QT. I mainly wanna show you the box. The box is, like, from the future,” he says.

He opens the pizza box to show there are only three leftover slices he needs to store for later. He then tears off the lid of the pizza box. The lid of the box has perforations on it, and he’s able to tear that in half. And then he halves that half. “It becomes a plate!” he exclaims.

There’s more

“That’s not the most impressive part. Look at this,” he says.

The bottom part of the box has more perforations on it. Ripping off portions from the sides, he creates a smaller rectangle-shaped pizza box. He is now able to close the lid. The new lid was formerly half of the bottom of the box.

“Check it out,” the content creator says excitedly. “Isn’t that awesome? Look at that.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Curtis via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as to QT via press email.

Viewers were also impressed

Viewers were just as impressed as Curtis.

“That is impressive,” one viewer wrote.

“U know u’re adulting when this gets us excited!” a second commented.

“QT out here living in 3024,” a third said.

Even a former QT employee was amazed. “The fact I worked at QT for 5 yrs and had to build these boxes, I knew you could use it at plates but never knew you could fold it in half like that,” they shared.

Others didn’t understand why major pizza chains haven’t adopted similar boxes.

“If a gas station can figure this out how come the big pizza companies can’t,” one user asked.

“So clever! All pizza boxes should be like that. That IS awesome. thanks for sharing!!” a second agreed.

@thecurtisshow QT pizza box is a game changer!!!! Also dont judge, I know its gas station pizza!! But it good! (; ♬ original sound – Curtis

Why are QT’s pizza boxes different than other pizza chains?

Most pizza chains use boxes that are made out of stiff cardboard that isn’t very maleable. In 2016, QT switched out its original carryout boxes to GreenBox, “a multi-functional, eco-friendly pizza box that transforms into four sturdy plates and a compact storage container for leftovers,” per CStore Decisions.

“We’ve taken everything our customers love about the by-the-slice pizza – from the perfect crust to fresh, quality ingredients, and made it an ideal size for sharing,” Amy Phillips, QT corporate sales manager, told CStore Decisions. “Incorporating the GreenBox pizza box makes our pizza that much easier to share.”

