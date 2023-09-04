‘Initially I thought this was genius…’: Viewers defend husband’s Ritz crackers and peanut butter hack

A woman caught her husband’s Ritz crackers and peanut butter hack on camera.

The video was uploaded by TikTok couple Jeff and Liz (@dailyoriginalshorts) where they post content about “cool life hacks, ridiculous skits, and more.” This time, Liz spotted her husband on the couch eating Ritz crackers with peanut butter. But with a twist! Her husband had four crackers lined up, and used a knife to take a scoop of peanut butter and stick it to a cracker. Then, he turned the knife and used the other end to pick up another cracker, making a peanut butter and cracker sandwich.

The video concluded with Jeff popping the sandwich into his mouth whole. Liz captioned the video, “Its kind of genius.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the couple via TikTok comment for more information. The video has amassed 11.7 million views as of Sept. 3, with many viewers writing to praise this hack.

“Man is living in 3023,” one viewer wrote.

“You married a Genius,” a second user agreed.

According to a third user, this is “Efficiency at its best! Respect.”

On the other hand, some users pointed out some issues with the tactic.

“Initially I thought this was genius…then I realized he’s putting the knife back in the pb after it’s been in his mouth,” one user noted.

“Straight off the couch is just dirty!!!!!” a second commented.

“Umm paper towel, plate something,” a third suggested.

Liz isn’t the only wife to record her husband making this concoction. In 2022, another woman discovered her husband on the couch, making Ritz crackers and peanut butter sandwiches. In fact, the company was impressed. As a result, they filmed a duet with the video attached where they recorded themselves doing this.

Popular hack aficionado Jordan discovered a different way to eat the crackers but with cheese. In his reaction video, he stitched content creators “Serrating edges of graters of crackers are used to cut cheese.” Shocked, he contacted the company and they confirmed it to be true.

“They said that they already released a statement a year ago confirming that that’s what the crackers were used for,” Jordan explained. “…they also told me that the crackers cut best on sharp cheddar, Colby jack cheese, and pepper jack cheese. So try that out.”