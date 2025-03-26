‘El l pollo loco too’: Customer orders Panda Express. Then they notice something strange about the container

Shrinkflation strikes again! TikToker Christian (@cbxchristian) took to the platform to share a Public Service Announcement about possible shrinkflation—the practice of reducing a product’s amount while keeping the price the same—at the popular American Chinese cuisine fast food chain Panda Express.

Featured Video

“Breaking news! Panda Express is implementing another round of shrinkflation,” exclaims Christian at the start of the video.

He argues that takeout containers at Panda Express have “definitely looked shallower.”

“Here is a measurement of the depth,” he says as he shows photos of the takeout box being measured, equating to 3 by 8 inches.

Advertisement

“Now, I don’t eat Panda Express too often, but this difference was just too obvious to me,” he explains.

He says he asked the Panda Express worker behind the counter if the container was a new design, and they confirmed his suspicions.

“I don’t know the exact dimensions of the previous container, but this article was from 2024; people were complaining last year about shrinkflation at that time,” he explains.

The article is from the New York Post and speaks to consumers noticing a decrease in the size of the takeout containers in 2024, as well as decreases in the portions of food they were given.

Advertisement

The return of shrinkflation at Panda Express

Yet Christian remarks that “we’re here again in 2025,” dealing with shrinkflation and smaller takeout containers once again.

He then directs viewers to look at the bottom of the container.

“Take note of the contours on the bottom of the plate. That further reduces the depth and volume of food,” he observes.

Advertisement

Other creators notice the change

Christian isn’t the only creator online who’s noticed this change.

TikToker @chesty_n_yournewbestie shared in a video, “Panda Express count your days! Panda Express is playyyyying in our faces,” she expressed to viewers.

Advertisement

TikToker Wildvirtue argued in a video that even the sides container at Panda Express had significantly decreased, noting that the box was so much smaller than her hand.

Christian’s viral video has 197,300 views and hundreds of comments.

Many viewers shared Christian and other creators’ frustration with the shrinking size of food, but unwavering prices.

“Yep. They are smaller. Stopped going to Panda. Cancel Panda Express,” one viewer expressed.

Advertisement

“I stopped going to Panda years ago. They started shrinking a long time ago,” one viewer commented.

Many viewers suggested supporting small businesses such as local Chinese spots instead.

“Mom and pop Chinese takeout is like $9 for a container and they pack it,” one viewer advised.

Another viewer recommended, “Get real Chinese and they serve better portions. This fake Chinese gets smaller and smaller.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Christian via TikTok comment and Panda Express via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.