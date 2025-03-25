‘What is the white one?’: Mom takes Nerds Clusters to her son’s school. Then she’s told she brought the wrong candy

A mom’s search for birthday candy her son requested has gone viral.

In a TikTok video with over 3.2 million views, user LizNice (@erizzabeff) updated her viewers on her candy hunt. She wanted to let them know that her mission was a fail.

“Let me know if you think I guessed right,” the woman urged viewers in a previous video.

In that clip, she explained that her son asked for a “specific type of candy” for his birthday. However, he could not remember the name of it and only described it to the mom.

“He said it was a bunch of little ones around a big one and inside it was juicy,” the woman explained to viewers.

The mom thought her son was referring to Gushers but he immediately said that was not the right candy.

So the mom went to Walmart and picked up a bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters. She figured it was the right candy based on the description.

Apparently, it was not.

On the hunt for Nerds Clusters

Her first attempt at guessing the right snack seemed to be a fail. After the content creator dropped the candy off to her son at school, he told her she did not get the right one. Her son also offered up another clue.

“He said ‘no, the white ones,’” the mom explained.

She also said he described the candy’s packaging as white. Still, she couldn’t figure out what he was referring to.

“Do you guys know?” she asked viewers. “I’m at a loss now.”

In the video’s comments section, many offered up guesses to try to solve the candy hunt.

“Albanese gummy,” one user wrote.

“Albanese gummy bears! They have individually wrapped gummies at different holidays,” user Joanie Fargher agreed.

Others thought the mom correctly guessed the candy brand but assumed her son meant a specific product from the brand.

“There’s ‘limited edition’ 4th of July nerds clusters where the packaging is white and the candy is red white and blue,” a user commented.

“Cotton candy nerd clusters. You’re welcome,” another added.

“The white nerd clusters..” one commented. However, the Daily Dot was unable to confirm whether the candy company indeed makes white gummy clusters.

The Daily Dot reached out to LizNice by TikTok comment and direct message and Ferrara Candy Company by email.

