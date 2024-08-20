‘I don’t think anyone knew this!!!!!!’: Woman says she just found out the right way to use microwave

For most of us, the microwave is a simple kitchen appliance: Pop your leftovers in, hit start, and let it work its magic.

With that kind of mindset, it’s easy to overlook some of the more complicated features these kitchen time-savers have.



As TikTok user Lexi Martone (@leximartone) recently revealed in a viral video, your microwave might be hiding a mode you never knew about even though it’s been staring you right in the face.

In a video that has already racked up over 641,800 views since it was posted on Aug. 16, Martone shares her newfound discovery. She begins by saying, “I was today years old—31—when I learned your microwave … keeps food warm for you like a drawer warmer.”

Martone’s video cuts to a close-up of her microwave’s control panel. She zooms in on the digital display, as she points to a button labeled “Keep warm.” It’s a feature she overlooked until now.

“Who knew? Probably everyone but me,” she concludes.

But as it turns out, Martone was far from the only one to be surprised by this setting. In the comments section, many users shared their disbelief, with one writing, “I just found it [too] Lexi. I never knew I had it. Thank you.”

“I had no idea,” a second added.

However, others were quick to point out that not all microwaves are created equal, and this appears to be a more “premium” feature.

One user quipped, “girl, my microwave was like 10 bucks I’m surprised it even has start.”

“After checking, I was today years old when I realized not all microwaves are built the same,” another sarcastically remarked.

“That’s only rich people microwaves. fanciest button mine has is popcorn,” a third wrote.

Which microwaves have this feature?

While it’s unclear exactly what exact microwave model Martone is using, the control panel and button layout showcased in the video closely resemble those found on the Samsung ME19R7041FS/AA microwave, which is currently priced at $279 on Samsung’s official website.

However, the “keep warm” feature isn’t exclusive to that price range and can be found on more affordable models like this Whirlpool microwave that’s listed at $108 on Home Depot’s website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lexi Martone via email for comment.

