‘If no one gets Hyundais & Chevys for us to fix what r we gonna do?’: Mechanics weigh in on if you should buy these 11 makes and models

There’s a lot of information to be weighed when buying a new car. But one Georgia-based auto service shop is weighing in with what they claim are your best and worst options when it comes to finding a new car.

Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice), an over-20-year-old family-owned auto service shop, took to TikTok on Monday to offer its opinions on 11 popular vehicles and whether or not you’re making a sound investment in settling for one.

The video currently has over 133,00 views and counting. In it, the mechanics working at the company give their yes or no opinions regarding 11 different car models. Right or wrong, we’ll tell you their opinion and let you know if other ratings agree or disagree.

Here are the makes, models, mechanics’ votes, and what the internet confirms or denies.

Hyundai Genesis

Mechanics’ decision: NO



Internet says: Maybe

It seems the mechanic’s claims may have a point when it comes to Hyundai’s Genesis. Consumer Reports says, “The car is let down by a heavy clutch and a balky manual transmission that together require extra attention to extract smooth shifts.”

However, U.S. News & World Report states that the Genesis “has one of the smoothest rides out there and can even motor over rough roads in relative comfort.”

Honda Civic

Mechanics’ decision: Yes



Internet says: Yes

Outside sources seem to agree, with Motor Biscuit raving, “Aside from being fuel-efficient, everyone knows that Honda Civic is dead-on reliable. In fact, Consumer Reports rated the Honda Civic with ‘better’ reliability ratings throughout the past generation and Repairpal.com gave the Civic a 4.5 out of 5 ratings for reliability. By comparison, most cars get a 4 out of 5 star rating and Repair Pal noted that the Civic ranks third out of 36 among other compact cars. If that’s not a true testament to the Civic’s reliability, we don’t know what is.”

Mazda 3

Mechanics’ decision: NO

Internet says: Maybe

Despite the Royalty Auto mechanic’s dismissal, U.S. News has a strong opposite opinion. In its 2024 poll of compacts, the periodical found, “While it doesn’t match the rear-seat room or cargo space of the Honda Civic, or the warranty coverage of the Hyundai Elantra or Kia Forte, I think its well-crafted cabin and pure fun factor beats them all.”

However, it did state, “The 2024 Mazda3 does not have a predicted reliability score at the time of writing.”

Subaru Forester

Mechanics’ decision: Yes

Internet says: Yes

It looks like the internet agrees with Royalty Auto’s opinion. Car rating website Edmunds.com gave the Forester a 7.9 rating out of Ten and noted, “Aside from lackluster acceleration, there’s a lot to like about the Subaru Forester. This crossover SUV delivers the feel and rugged attitude that buyers want, along with a comfortable cabin and plenty of features for the price.”

U.S. News ranked the Forester at number 3 in its compact SUV review “based on its score within the Compact SUVs category. It is a finalist for our 2024 Best Compact SUV for the Money award.”

Toyota Prius

Mechanics’ decision: Hard Yes



Internet says: YES

The Royalty Auto mechanics gave a big thumbs-up to the Prius, with one of the pair saying, “Yeah, I like them,” and the interviewer revealing that he drives one himself.

It seems the internet has a similar consensus, with Consumer Reports singling out the Prius as “a glow-up, bringing much sportier styling and 75 more hp than its predecessor had. The result is a sensible car that’s as efficient as it was before while going from 0 to 60 mph a significant 2.6 seconds more quickly, even with the addition of all-wheel drive. “

Chevy Cruze

Mechanics’ decision: NO

Internet says: NO

Although one mechanic stated, seemingly sarcastically, that “an extended warranty that will pay for everything” was a selling point, neither was enthusiastic about the Cruze.

Car and Driver seems to agree, stating that while the Cruze boasts “a comfortable ride, a surprisingly large trunk, and several high-tech, luxury-adjacent features,” the vehicle’s “powertrains fall short while those of several competitors excel. The entry-level model feels underpowered and lacks verve, while a pricey diesel engine delivers excellent fuel economy but uninspiring acceleration.”

Tesla (any model)

Mechanics’ decision: Maybe



Internet says: It’s Tesla—meaning you will get a lot of opinions online

“Let’s not start the EV debate on here,” one of the mechanics opined. While both men seemed noncommittal, neither offered to condemn the popular electronic vehicle.

While Tesla is always a lightning rod for controversy, some models are highly rated, while others seem to fall well below the mark for a quality vehicle.

U.S. News states, “Whether you are considering the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sedan or the 2023 Model Y crossover, you can expect a quick, modern electric vehicle with impressive range.” Additionally, Consumer Reports “has declared the Tesla Model Y as 2024’s best electric car of the year and a top ten car overall,” according to Insideevs.com.

That said, many are looking askance at the company’s new Cybertruck, with Reuters claiming, “Tesla’s (TSLA.O) pricier-than-expected Cybertruck pickup, which offers driving ranges that fell well short of what CEO Elon Musk had promised, has deeply disappointed some but fascinated others with its futuristic, SUV-like feel.”

Jeep Wrangler

Mechanics’ decision: NO

Internet says: NO

Well, Jalopnik.com says the Wrangler has “deplorable build quality.”

“My Wrangler had just over 1,000 miles on it when I scooped it up, and enough rattles to make you think it’d been around the Earth a couple times,” the site continues. “Push lightly on the metal body with your fist and it bows. The plastic fenders feel like they could be shattered by an errant shopping cart. Interior trim is Wal-Mart spec.”

Lincoln MKZ

Mechanics’ decision: NO

Internet says: NO

The Lincoln MKZ gets low marks in reliability “from RepairPal. Among the 31 luxury midsize sedans in the segment, the MKZ is 20th in terms of predicted reliability. They approximate that the average owner of an MKZ will spend around $831 and visit the shop 0.6 times a year for unscheduled repairs,” according to CarParts.com.

Fiat 500E

Mechanics’ decision: NO

Internet says: NO

Top Gear reports, “I found it incredibly difficult to modulate a one-pedal-style of driving because you have to read the road so far ahead and I’m used to cars braking when I press the brakes, not when I lift off the accelerator. It takes a while to settle in, but then it did and then I got bored of staring at the range readout and driving like a mobile motorway chicane.”

Hyundai Ioniq

Mechanics’ decision: NO

Internet says: NO

When told by the cameraman, “You didn’t even wait,” one of the mechanics replied, “It doesn’t even matter: You started with Hyundai.”

While U.S. News states that the 2022 Ioniq “offers terrific fuel economy, lots of standard safety features, a user-friendly infotainment system, and a low starting price,” it also adds that “it suffers from tepid acceleration, a jittery ride.”

The latest Consumer Reports rating of the current 2024 model predicts, “the 2024 Ioniq 5 will be less reliable than the average new car. This prediction is based on data from 2022 and 2023 models.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to all manufacturers mentioned in this article via email for statements.

Royalty Auto’s viewers had some things to say in the comments section.

One Viewer, seemingly suggesting that he is also a mechanic, wrote, “If no one gets Hyundais & chevys for us to fix what r we gonna do?”

And some commenters chimed in to naysay.

Lisa Ecker-Roers (@niagaraspoodles_doodles) wrote, “I [love] my lincoln mkz. 460K and going strong.”

Another added, “I’ve got an MKZ. Bought it after 10+ years of being a BMW owner.”

But some commenters heartily agreed with the two mechanics’ opinions.

Dancinsailor (@dancinsailer) wrote, “Yes, I swear by Toyota . Have my 3 rd Prius.”

Another confirmed, “I had a 2016 Forrester was over 409,000 km on it when I hit a deer. It was in mint condition. They are so good.”

And another added, “As a mechanic I agree 1000%.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Royalty Auto Service via its website for further comment.

