‘Never seen a Phillips tire’: Mechanic shows the wildest tire that’s ever come in. How does this even happen?

This square tire has viewers perplexed.

A video posted by TikToker Mom Mom (@minimumio) shows a square-ish tire on a car mounted on what seems to be an apparatus in a car repair shop. The tire has four major dents around it that have turned it into a square with rounded edges. A hand in the video spins the wheel, showing just how strange it actually is.

While it is unclear what exactly happened to the tire, viewers in the comments section are speculating.

“This is good for driving in sand, it won’t slip,” says one comment.

“Low air pressure and hot tire. Once it cools off it sucks in. That why you’re supposed to check air pressure when it’s cool so you get the right pressure,” states another.

“Sometimes I see these things and I’m like “How do you even do that? like even on purpose, much less on accident????” says another.

“The tire has no air in it and they pushed it in while it was up in the air,” hypothesizes another.

The video has 6.3 million views and 228,000 comments.

While there is not much research about square tires and how exactly this happens, one blog called VW Vortex does show a comment posted by someone with a similar issue. Someone responded to their comment explaining that perhaps it’s squared out because the springs of the car might have been busted. The commenter said this wasn’t the case, however.

Ultimately, it is not clear what happened to this tire. However, one thing that is clear is just how unsafe it would be to ride a car with a tire like this.

Flat tires are known to have serious safety risks. Mercury Auto Transport, a transport service company, states, “Tire issues cause around 33,000 accidents every year, resulting in over 200 deaths and 11,000 crashes.” So luckily, this car at the mechanic’s shop is getting repaired.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mom Mom via Instagram comment for more information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.