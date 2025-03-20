‘One thing I’ve never understood about fancy cars’: Cadillac driver puts his car in reverse. Then he looks at his driver’s side mirror

A mechanic puts a Cadillac into reverse and notices something interesting about the driver’s side mirror. He’s not a fan of the feature, but users say there’s an easy fix for the problem.

TikTok user James (@meepmeep354) is a mechanic who posted a video on March 11 from the inside of a Cadillac he’s servicing. “One thing I’ve never understood about fancy cars,” he says to start the video. “Why is it, when you put it in reverse, does the mirror look at the ground? Why would I want to look at the ground?”

He demonstrates the feature by putting the Cadillac in reverse. As he said it would, the mirror automatically tilts to an angle and you can see the driveway he’s parked in.

Viewers react to the Cadillac driver’s question about the side mirror

In the comments section, viewers said there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for the feature and an easy fix if you don’t like it.

“So you can see the curb/parking space lines,” wrote one viewer. “You can turn it off in settings if you don’t like it.”

“Because curbing a 22-inch rim will ruin your day,” wrote another viewer. James retorted, “You can see the curb in the mirror.”

Someone else said, “Actually, I love this feature.”

Cadillac reverse tilt mirrors feature

According to Cadillac, this is called the Reverse Tilt Mirrors feature, which falls under the Comfort and Convenience section of the settings guide.

“In reverse, your side mirrors may automatically tilt down for a view of the curb or other obstacles you want to avoid as you pull out of a parking spot, garage, or driveway,” the article states. “From the infotainment home screen, select Settings > Vehicle > Comfort and Convenience > Reverse Tilt Mirrors. Customize which mirrors tilt, or turn them off.”

Nick from Sandoval Buick GMC on YouTube demonstrates in this how-to video.

Why would you want to turn the feature off?

Some drivers don’t like the feature and want to turn it off. In this Cadillac Forums post from 2020, one user wrote, “I didn’t find the tilt feature helpful, in fact I found it somewhat dangerous when backing up while making a sweeping exit from, say, a parking space in a lot situation. The camera feature has limited coverage when you’re moving in reverse while turning the steering wheel. I almost hit a parked car in the next row behind me as it appeared in the camera image at the last minute.”

The Daily Dot reached out to James via email for comment. We also reached out to Cadillac.

