‘I ask at the last window to make sure I get it’: McDonald’s drive-thru worker complains about customers who ask for sauce at the window

TikTok has become the go-to place for workers to share customer PSAs, from advice on how to use the McDonald’s app to why you shouldn’t order from Amazon every single day.

McDonald’s worker Saffron (@saffronkatiie) is the latest server-turned-content-creator to utilize their platform to help customers make more informed choices.

With 77,800 followers and 5.5 million cumulative likes, Saffron has shared countless tips and insights with fast food enthusiasts. At the time of writing, in fact, she’s already made 37 videos dedicated to what she refers to as the “golden arches.”

In one of her latest TikToks, Saffron’s PSA is dedicated to customers who just can’t seem to get it right when it comes to ordering food.

“PSA to all McDonald’s customers,” she announced while lip-syncing to Olivia Rodrigo’s “All-American B*tch.” “If you want sauce, ask for it when ordering your food, not at the last window!”

While the piece of advice was fairly innocuous, it ended up sparking debate among viewers. Several pointed out in the comments that they had done this, but were ignored.

“We do,” one wrote. “They don’t listen.”

“It’s never in the bag,” another insisted. “Remember my sauce then so I don’t have to ask at the third window!” a third added.

There were other multiple viewers who said that when they do ask at the first window, they end up being told to ask again at the third.

“I can’t win,” one user despaired.

Still, this type of insider information will likely make customers’ lives easier, and this isn’t the first time Saffron has offered pithy advice to customers.

In one further PSA video, Saffron begged customers to “stop shouting ‘Hello’ and swearing into the speakers,” adding that they can still see and hear them. “Just be patient please!” she added. In another, she told customers to stop asking for saltless fries to ensure they’re “freshly cooked” just to ask for salt at the window.

“I will not give you any,” she wrote. “You inconvenience us, and we’ll inconvenience you.”

