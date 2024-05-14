‘NOOOOOOOOOOO THEY GOT RED LOBSTER’: Red Lobster server works her last shift without even realizing it, issues warning to other employees

A former Red Lobster employee was shocked after she was unexpectedly laid off. The restaurant is reportedly closing locations all across the country.

TikTok user Naomi (@naomijaaee) asked viewers to tag along with her while she worked a Mother’s Day shift at the restaurant. What she didn’t know is that it would be her last shift at the restaurant.

“Come with me to work at Red Lobster on Mother’s Day,” she says in her video.

But the invitation was promptly followed by the revelation that she got fired right after that shift. She shared the news in a stitch to her Mother’s Day video.

“Y’all, why was that my last shift working there?” she cuts herself—from her initial video—off to ask viewers.

“I just got a phone call this morning saying our location is closed,” she says.

Naomi claims that Red Lobster is allegedly going bankrupt and shutting down stores across the country.

“Red Lobster was going bankrupt. Like, they don’t have no money to be playing around,” she adds.

Naomi says it “makes sense” that the company closed the location she worked at as “it wasn’t the best location.”

Thankfully for Naomi, she already has another job lined up, she shared in the caption of her video. However, Naomi issues a warning to other Red Lobster employees. “If you work at Red Lobster, you need to start finding something else to do,” she recommends.

Yes, Red Lobster is closing locations

Naomi’s location was one of 87 stores across the country that recently closed, according to USA Today. The closures have happened in 27 different states. Equipment from some of the locations’ kitchens is also set to be auctioned.

A full list of the stores and states impacted can be found here.

Red Lobster’s endless shrimp deal may have something to do with it

The restaurant’s “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” promotion may have played a role in the restaurant’s current financial woes. Reports indicate Red Lobster suffered a loss of millions due to the promotion. Last year, the Daily Dot reported on a TikTok user who went viral after eating several plates of unlimited shrimp. The seafood eatery plans to keep the promotion on the menu but at a higher price.

The store also cited the the cost of leases and labor for its financial woes.

While it’s unclear if Red Lobster will file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported that it considered doing so in April “to restructure its debt.”

Customers react to the closures

In the comments section, many were shocked to find out about Red Lobster’s financial struggle.

“No wayyyyyyy! Red Lobster closing?!?!” one user, clearly in disbelief, questioned.

“I used to work at red lobster in college and made soooo much money,” TikToker Belle of Hair said. “This is sad to hear.”

“Well, I guess I better hop on over to my local Red Lobster for my biscuits because I know it’s only a matter of time,” user @mschill74 wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Naomi🤍 via TikTok comment and Red Lobster by email for comment.

