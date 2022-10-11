man in front of mcdonald's app with caption 'When you on your last but remember you got the McDonald's app' (l) McDonald's food (c) McDonald's employee in car (r)

‘You’re holding up my line’: McDonald’s worker issues PSA about using the McDonald’s app

'That gets annoying.'

Allyson Waller 

Allyson Waller

Posted on Oct 11, 2022

One McDonald’s worker is shedding light on the best practices for using the fast-food chain’s app. 

In a TikTok video that’s been viewed over 60,000 times, user @jahwrld00 explains that employees don’t mind if customers want to use the McDonald’s app, but if they do, to please use it at the speaker at the drive-thru, not at the McDonald’s window. 

“As a McDonald’s employee, we don’t care if you use the app. Just use it at the speaker, not at the window because you’re holding up my line,” @jahwrld00 says. “I’m taking orders while cashing out so that gets annoying.” 

Commenters explained that customers can easily share an app code with employees to help speed up the ordering process. 

“As a worker, save yourself the headache and start by asking if they have an app code. No one understands dos and don’ts,” one commenter said.

@jahwrld00 acknowledged the app “saves a lot of money.” According to McDonald’s advertising, customers can use the app to get “exclusive deals” and reward points to later redeem for free meals. McDonald’s has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment on best practices for the app while customers are in the restaurant’s drive-thru. 

@jahwrld00’s video was in response to another TikTok, with the caption: “When you’re on the last but you remember you got the McDonald’s app.” 

Some commenters on @jahwrld00’s post, who seemed to be McDonald’s employees, said that although the app saves money, it’s still a hassle to handle during peak work hours. 

“It saves [a] lot of money but sometimes during rush hour I hate scanning the app [because] my time running, I [need] y’all outta here,” another commenter said. 

The Daily Dot reached out to @jahwrld00 via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message. 

*First Published: Oct 11, 2022, 11:18 am CDT

