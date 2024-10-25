‘You’re gonna pay $0’: McDonald’s worker reveals how to use 2 rewards codes at once

McDonald’s fans are big proponents of the chain’s app. For those unaware, the app allows shoppers to earn points for every purchase made, eventually being able to exchange those points for free items at the restaurant.

Multiple internet users have shared their stories about the app and getting items from it. For example, one expert analyzed why the app is so addictive for customers. Others simply shared their massive point totals, or their methods for using the app to get free food.

That said, there are limitations to the McDonald’s app. For example, once you have redeemed an item or deal, you cannot do so again for a significant amount of time. However, a McDonald’s employee has accrued over 131,000 views after claiming that there’s a way to get around this limitation.

Can you redeem multiple offers at once?

In a series of two videos, TikTok user Laura says she works at the chain. In her clip, she notes that one can typically only redeem points for a single item every 15 minutes.

However, by using this hack, she says it’s possible to get more than one redemption in a short amount of time.

To summarize her advice, she says that one should place an order to be picked up via the drive-thru. Screenshot that code, then, when you’re waiting in line at the drive-thru, place a second order to be picked up inside.

By the time you get to the window, you can show them the code for the order you placed for drive-thru pickup. This order should be free.

Once that order has been completed, you can provide the workers with the code for your in-store order, which they should be able to deliver to you.

“So now you get two meals, for you and your kid, free,” she says. “You’re welcome.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, many users expressed their gratitude for this advice, while others simply voiced their frustration with the time limits that McDonald’s imposes on its app.

“If we have the points for whatever we want to get. let us just do it all on one go, such a waste of everyone’s time to have to split up these rewards we’re using. This goes for all fast food apps,” said a commenter.

“I redeem points for a free item. Them submit a deal order right after and my food is ready at the same time. It doesn’t tell me to wait and I do counter pick up for both,” added another.

“I just do curbside. one order with a coupon and the second with the points. they bring both out at the same time,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Laura via TikTok comment.

