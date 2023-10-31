‘I’m obviously not gonna accept the new terms and conditions’: McDonald’s customer wants to sue, refuses new app changes

A McDonald’s customer is refusing to accept the fast-food chain’s new mobile application terms and conditions but said she’s worried the company will “do fraud” and make it seem like she did anyway.

Some people are upset over McDonald’s new terms and conditions, which make it so anyone who accepts them in the app cannot sue the company or bring forth a class action lawsuit against them.

And there’s no option to opt out of the new terms. Customers must either accept the stripping of their right to a jury trial or delete the app.

Part of the message reads: “These include a binding arbitration provision, and a waiver of your right to a trial in court, including your right to a jury trial.” It also says that by clicking “Continue,” the user agrees to a “legally binding contract,” the Daily Dot reported earlier this week.

Instead, customers must bring the dispute to the company and resolve the issue with a mediator.

As people delete the app over the terms controversy, many question whether the new policy is actually enforceable since customers aren’t required to write their signature and date.

“The terms and conditions are assumedly enforceable by law in most states,” Yahoo reported.

TikTok user Stef (@secretstepheny02) is among the people refusing the new terms and conditions and deleting the app.

“If I need to sue McDonald’s I am going to sue them to the fullest extent of the law. They make billions of dollars every fucking day,” Stef says in a viral clip.

Even if she deletes the app, so she doesn’t “accidentally, drunkenly one day accept it so I can get my free Big Mac,” Stef wondered if there was a way McDonald’s could fraudulently say that she did at some point accept them.

“I would not put it past McDonald’s b*tch *ss to do fraud and say that I accepted the terms and conditions when I didn’t,” Stef says.

The video has over 2.6 million views and more than 2,500 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“I feel like I just walked into a conversation and have no clue what is happening,” the top comment read.

Like this person, many commenters felt lost about what Stef was talking about, likely since the issue largely hasn’t blown up in articles or on social media, though some people online are talking about it.

Others said they already accepted the new terms.

“POV you’re hearing about this for the first time and you already accepted the terms and conditions,” a person said.

Many said they thought the terms were worth keeping the app.

“McDonald’s app is the only one worth having. I get a drink and large fries for $1. At least I’m getting something for them selling my info,” a commenter wrote.

“Idk what’s on the terms and conditions that I accepted but I feel confident it’s worth the free fries on Fridays,” another said.

“i just accepted it cus i dont plan on suing them anytime soon?” a person pointed out.

