Job seeker says he conned his way into a McDonald’s interview. And ruined it when answering the final question

An eager but down-on-his-luck job seeker, Omar Beltagi (@beltagi), tired of not being able to land a steady job, decided to take the bull by the horns and flat-out lie to a McDonald’s location—by telling them he already secured an interview.

The manager on duty allegedly called him in for an interview, which the TikToker attended and absolutely crushed.

That is until it came to the final question. His answer left the interviewee speechless, along with several other users on TikTok who were stunned at Beltagi’s answer. He uploaded his rant, effectively against his own personality, in a viral clip that’s garnered over 299,000 views as of Sunday.

“Here’s how I messed up my McDonald’s interview. You only wanna work in McDonald’s for one reason: if no other job accepted you,” the TikToker says. “I applied to 1,000 different places, McDonald’s is the only one who accepted me and it’s because I lied.”

Beltagi explains how he called McDonald’s and told them he had an interview, and they told him to show up in two hours.

“Like, in order for you to get rejected by McDonald’s you actually have to have no brain cells,” he says. “I go in the interview, she asks me all these questions and she loves my answers.”

However, up until this point, things were going a bit too swimmingly, and it’s right at the finish line that the TikToker says he messed up.

“She asks me the final question, the question that ruined everything, it’s ruined my chances of getting a job at McDonald’s,” Beltagi shares. “‘Do you see yourself working here long term or short term?’ Honestly, any person would have just been honest you know, I had to always be f*cking this mouth, just shut up.”

He then gave an exaggerated, over-the-top response, saying, “Oh yeah, I love McDonald’s you know. I’ve been always wanting to work in McDonald’s since when I was a kid. I love McDonald’s so much that I actually wanna work here until I’m 40. Once I’m 40 and I gather up a lot of money, I’m gonna buy this exact McDonald’s.”

“And she looks at me like this,” he concludes with his eyes widening.

Viewers were shocked by his response, with one person asking, “Why would you say that,” to which Beltagi said that he thought he was being “unique” by providing such an answer.

One user provided their own kryptonite interview question in the comments section, sharing, “The worst question that ruined my every interview is. TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF.”

There were other people, however, who said that just like Beltagi, they were having a hard time getting work too.

“Boi even McDonald’s won’t accept me,” one user on the app penned.

“I got rejected at mcdonald’s 7 times,” another TikToker shared, which could indicate that the chain is looking for particular qualities in applicants.

According to Betts Recruiting, there are some strategic ways to answer questions pertaining to short and long-term goals. On the surface, having an interviewer present you with a question asking about whether you plan on staying short-term or long-term with a company can leave you in a bit of a pickle.

On one hand, you don’t want to seem like you’re going to ditch the gig at the first chance you get. On the other, you don’t want to seem like a die-hard for the company that only paints you as a total liar.

The outlet recommends answering both parts of that question by divvying up your short and long-term goals into actionable items—you can say that in the short-term, you are looking to develop skills and complete tasks to gain experience. This doesn’t rule out potential growth within the company, either, but also takes a realistic approach to applying for a new, ground-level position with a company.

At the end of the day, although Beltagi feels that McDonald’s is a bottom-barrel job that anyone could easily get, maybe he shouldn’t feel too bad about not getting it as Mickey D’s receives about 20 million job applicants each yeah, QSR Magazine reports.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Beltagi via email for further comment.