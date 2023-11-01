‘I feel like that sometime’: McDonald’s drive-thru customer calls out giant order in front of him for ordering too much food

The drive-thru makes life for a hungry commuter or family on the go a lot more convenient than walking into a restaurant to place an order. But all that convenience goes right out the window when the person ahead of you has a large and complicated order.

One TikToker called out one of these drive-thru “roadblocks” in October, and his video has gone viral with over 1.7 million views and hundreds of comments from sympathetic viewers.

The video, posted on Oct. 19, is captioned, “When the person in front of you [has] McDonalds money and we just want a sweet tea.”

In it, mom and TikToker Katiee Douthitt (@katiee.douthitt) films her partner as he begins to order at the McDonald’s drive-thru speaker. But before relaying what they want, Douthitt’s partner feels the need to comment on the driver ahead of them and their sizable order.

“Y’all gonna have any food left after that order in front of me?” he asks incredulously.

“I don’t know, man,” the employee responds.

“Godd*mn,” the customer exclaims in disbelief.

@katiee.douthitt When the person infront of you have McDonalds money and we just want a sweet tea 🥴 ♬ original sound – Katiee Douthitt

Douthitt’s viewers left plenty of comments about being in similar situations.

“No but for real, I feel like that sometime,” one explained.

“I went through the McD drive-thru about a year ago and the order in front of me was almost $280.00,” a second said. “I just wanted a McDouble and a water.”

“That’s a huge pet peeve of mine!” another viewer stated. “Go inside if it’s a huge order. I got stuck in the drive-thru for 45 minutes. He got 6 or 7 of those huge plastic bags.”

“I had someone in front of me order $130 worth of food in the drive-through. Lol the store had them pull to the side,” another added.

Huge orders at McDonald’s are fairly common. The r/McDonald’s Reddit has many examples of eye-poppingly large orders. One Redditor, who identified as a McDonald’s assistant manager, posted about one extensive breakfast order.

According to the poster, the order included “20 senior coffees, 20 sausage biscuit, 20 sausage muffins, tons of cream and sugar on side for all the coffee, 40 hashbrowns, 80 burritos, 20 apple pies, 10 big breakfast w/hot cakes and gave them endless amount of grape and strawberry jam.”

At least one commenter on Douthitt’s video seemed to show sympathy for the driver who made the gargantuan order.

“We are a family of 5 with 3 teenagers. It’s at LEAST $50 when we go. It’s embarrassing lol,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and to Douthitt via TikTok comment.