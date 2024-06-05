‘So it’s basically a happy meal?’: Customer shares what’s in McDonald’s 4 for $5 bag. Viewers are divided

Different fast-food places have deals intended for customers who are watching their wallets. For example, Wendy’s offers the infamous $7 Biggie Bag. Burger King has a 2 for $5 deal. Even restaurant chain Chili’s has a 3 For Me deal. And now McDonald’s wants in on the action. The company just rolled out a 4 for $5 meal deal.

A McDonald’s customer ordered the 4 for $5 meal and showcased everything that it comes with in a video with over 655,000 views.

In the video, TikToker Bryson Thompsonn (@brysonthompsonn) holds a McDonald’s bag in his hand. “Trying McDonald’s 4 for $5,” he says happily. “Technically, I’ve tried this before, like, last year or the year prior, but McDonald’s brought it back.”

The content creator then takes the items, one by one, out of the bag.

“You get a double cheeseburger, sauce is free, you get a fry. It was supposed to be a small fry, but they upgraded it. You also get a four-piece nugget and a cool drink,” he says.

Thomposnn then shares why he thinks it’s such a good deal.

“So, I mean, it’s a good deal technically because a double cheeseburger is almost $4 by itself, and you get fries and nuggets and a drink,” he praises. “This is such a steal, even though I had to settle for battery acid. Y’all, I am not a soda drinker. I like sweet tea, but I had to settle for Sprite,” he states.

McDonald’s is infamous for having highly carbonated soft drinks.

Next, the content creator tries the food. First up are the french fries, which he dips in ranch before taking a bite. “Fries good, and they’re fresh,” he says.

Afterward, he samples the nugget dipped in ranch. “Could be a little crispier,” he says.

Then, he moves on to the double cheeseburger. Like the fries and nuggets, he dips it in ranch and sinks his teeth in. “Everything’s good,” he declares.

However, he scrunches his face in disgust when he sips his Sprite. “It tastes like a shot,” he concludes.

Viewers have mixed reactions about his review

“So it’s basically a happy meal..?” one viewer asked.

“That’s a happy meal right there,” a second echoed.

“I’m literally on my way to mcdonald’s so i hope this is legit,” a third stated.

“That’s literally a win cause that’s all I eat lol,” a fourth commented.



Why was the 4 for $5 meal released?

The $5 meal offers your choice of entree–McChicken or McDouble–along with a four-piece nugget, fries, and a drink. Bloomberg spoke with McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski about why McDonald’s created the deal for its customers.

“Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they face elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the industry. [I]t’s imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers,” Kempczinski told the outlet.

Some franchises will release this deal on June 25. However, this promotion will only last a month.

Is it actually similar to the Happy Meal?

Like Happy Meals, the 4 for $5 meal contains the same items, except for the extra four-piece nugget. On the other hand, Happy Meals are more expensive, with prices ranging from $6.29 to $9.39. This would be considered a better deal.

