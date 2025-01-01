‘Marshalls is playing y’all’: Shopper finds Dollar Tree hand sanitizer being sold at Marshalls. Then she sees the price

Dollar Tree hand sanitizer is all the rage. For just $1.25 customers can get a dupe of the Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist, which retails for roughly 10 times the cost.

Zakiya (@zakiya.world) is pretty familiar with Dollar Tree’s B Pure Hand Sanitizer. So she easily spotted it in an unusual place: Marshalls. Not only was Marshall’s selling the Dollar Tree item, but it was also selling it for a whopping $7.99.

She filmed her peculiar discovery, and it’s been viewed 219,000 times so far.

“Why are all of these at Marshalls?” she questions.

The content creator rummages through her purse to pull out the same brand of hand sanitizer. “I have the same one from the Dollar Tree?” says, showing the one she bought has a price label of $1.25.

“That’s crazy,” Zakiya remarks, sliding the hand sanitizer back into her purse.

“Marshall’s is playing y’all lmao!” she writes in the caption. “The dollar tree right next door too!”

Viewers have suspicions

Viewers claimed they have found Dollar Tree products at Marshalls.

“Yes!! I’ve seen some of the patches from the craft aisle at DT in Marshalls for the same price- $7.99!!” one said.

“Omg i saw the ioni lip oil for $7.99 at marshall’s when they are a dollar tree brand LOL,” another said.

Viewers think customers bought more expensive products and slapped the tags on Dollar Tree products to return them. It’s a common return scam. However, it’s more common with higher-end merch.

“Me watching this when I finally found them at dollar tree today after months of looking for them,” one viewer wrote. “Someone def returned those and switched the tags.”

“Ppl switch tags and return dollar tree items. i have to constantly babysit the cashiers because they don’t check,” another stated.

It’s also possible that the store thought it had several of the Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist on its hands, and therefore, appropriately priced the items.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zakiya via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Marshalls via press email.

