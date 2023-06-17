‘How does that make sense?’: Marshalls worker calls out store for cutting her hours—but hiring new workers

A TikTok video of two Marshalls workers calling out their store for reducing their hours while simultaneously hiring new employees has gone viral, igniting a wave of reactions in the comments.

The video, posted by TikToker user Moana (@lookingatmoana22) on June 12, has already garnered over 2.2 million views and has sparked a heated discussion about questionable work practices.

In the video, Moana is seen dancing with her friend, who is also tagged in the description as Jada. The dancing is accompanied by the overlay text, which reads, “Our job cutting our hours and hiring how does that make sense.”

The TikTok video showcases a common issue faced by many employees—an apparent contradiction between reducing workers’ hours and hiring new employees. The clip struck a chord with viewers who have experienced or witnessed similar situations, prompting them to leave their remarks in the comment section.

One user commented, “As a manager in retail, if your hours are getting cut and hiring is taking place, honey, y’all are getting replaced.”

Another commenter shared, “Every retail place ever, like Burlington, Ross, TJ Maxx, etc., they do it on purpose.”

A third comment reads, “They want y’all to quit or getting ready to fire some of y’all lol I’ve seen it happen way too many times lol.”



Additional comments shed further light on the widespread nature of this issue. One user shared their personal experience, stating, “I got my hours cut from 26 a week to 4 yet getting new hires, and they got more hours than me, so I quit cause nah.”

Another commenter chimed in, “I think it’s the entire TJX company that’s doing this, ’cause I work at HomeGoods, and the same thing is happening at my job.”

It’s been a common subject of Reddit complaints and Quora questions: Why is my job hiring people but also cutting hours?

According to a redditor: “They may be doing it to keep everyone considered part time versus full time. Could have to do with having to offer benefits to full time if you are over 32 hours a week, insurance etc.”

It may also be simple pragmatism, as another redditor noted: “I am thinking they want more people with fewer hours so they know that if they ask everyone on short notice due to absence or other reason for shift coverage, they can always have someone available.”

The DailyDot has reached out to Moana via TikTok comment and to Marshalls via their press email.