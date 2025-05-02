‘His wife deserves better’: Woman’s male co-worker asks her a question. It sends her running to the bathroom

A woman shared the awkward moment her married co-worker made a move on her, sparking outrage.

Featured Video

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikToker Ali’i (@malliinao) shared a five-second clip of her and a male co-worker standing outside. She points the camera down, showing their shadows.

“Let’s say if I was single, you would’ve dated me or nah?” her co-worker asks.

What did her married co-worker do next?

In the caption, Ali’i shares more context for the interaction. She says her co-worker asked her again, “Okay, if i was your age and never had a wife, how [about] that?”

Advertisement

She says she ran to the restroom to end the awkward interaction.

“I later investigated and found his Facebook, only to see a post made an hour after we left work, dedicated to his wife because it was their proposal anniversary. Men make me so sick,” she continues in the caption.

What do viewers think of her married co-worker’s question?

In the comments, viewers shared their outrage towards the married co-worker. Many suggested that Ali’i reach out to his wife.

Advertisement

“Show his wife. I’m sure she would appreciate it since she’s probably taking care of everything else n she might want to shed some baggage,” one wrote.

“Married men are the MOST single men EVER! I feel bad for his wife and I hope you show this to his wife!” another said.

“And i would’ve told his wife IMMEDIATELY. i am THAT petty,” a third added.

Others suggested that Ali’i reach out to human resources (HR) to report her co-worker’s inappropriate questions.

Advertisement

“I would report this to your manager/HR in case it escalates. I had a manager that made an associate uncomfortable and I made sure she was never scheduled on his shift again,” a commenter shared.

“Ask HR **IF** those kinds of questions are appropriate,” another suggested.

Some viewers share their own experience with married co-workers making unwanted advances toward them.

“I had a coworker like this. You just gotta keep bringing up their partner,” one said.

Advertisement

“Girl the amount of times this happens. Especially at warehouse jobs , it’s so sad and makes me not believe in love fr,” another wrote.

“A CoWORKER said the same thing to me,” a third added.

#cheaters #fyp ♬ original sound – ali’i @malliinao i was like “what are you even asking- you’re married and ran inside” he had a follow up question and asked “okay if i was your age and never had a wife, how ab that?” I RAN TO THE RESTROOM BCS WHAT? i later investigated and found his facebook, only to see a post made an hour after we left work, dedicated to his wife bcs it was their proposal anniversary. men make me so sick #creepycoworker

The Daily Dot reached out to Ali’i for further comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.