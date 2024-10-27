‘They tried to make me pay $600’: Woman issues warning after updating Apple Macbook

Despite the temptation to update your laptop to the new Sequoia macOS, one user warns Apple computer users to beware after the latest update almost cost her $600.

Featured Video

Victoria Derousse (@victoriaderousseee) shared what happened to her laptop after she updated to the new fall 2024 Sequoia operating system. Her TikTok received 70,300 views.

Derousse says that after the update was complete, her laptop screen went pink and black and stopped working. At the Apple Store, technicians did not have great news for for her.

“I left the mall but I do not have a computer. They said ‘No technician has ever seen this before. Your computer might have been the first Mac ever to break while going through an update’,” says Derousse.

Advertisement

She says that the employee went on to explain that they would need to keep the laptop to fix it, and they were going to charge Derousse $600. However, the laptop owner took matters into her own hands and spoke to an Apple Support supervisor, who was able to make an exception and have the laptop fixed for free.

What is macOS Sequoia?

It’s understandable why Derousse wanted to update her Macbook to the new Sequoia operating system. According to Apple, this update is special for its introduction of Apple Intelligence, “which draws on your personal context to give you intelligence that’s most helpful and relevant for you.”

Sequoia offers features to maximize focus, it generates images, and has an improved Siri. However, per Derousse’s video, maybe Apple should have waited to release this Mac operating system.

Advertisement

In the caption, she notes, “One employee even complained that ‘Apple has been putting out updates that are not ready and are not beneficial to the user.’ My advice is to not automatically update your devices immediately. I love my apple products but they really need to do better with this one.”

According to several posters on MacRumors and on the official Apple Support Community forum, it’s advisable to to wait to upgrade your operating system until Mac has time to fix the bugs. One user on MacRumors writes, “Sequoia is an unmitigated disaster as seen in the forum posts. As was the last version of macOS.”

Apple users seem to encounter issues during the rollout of almost every new operating systems. The OS Sonoma caused a number of glitches such as a slowed down computer, battery drainage, and issues with hardware. Similarly, the OS Ventura caused “connectivity problems with Wi-Fi and BlueTooth, failed Time Machine backups, UI lag, TouchID issues, and various issues in first- and third-party apps.”

Advertisement

What are viewers saying?

Viewers in the comments had mixed reactions to the Sequoia system. While some expressed that they love operating system’s new capabilities, a number of users complained that the update changed the way their devices run.

“Sequoia has been working wonderfully for me with no bugs,” said one person.

Advertisement

“The update likely didn’t install properly and it broke the computer. This has happened with an old iphone in 2017, it happens sometimes but glad you didn’t have to pay,” wrote another.

“I’ve been having issues with my mouse and scrolling,” mentioned a third.

“I updated my 2020 MacBook and it’s so much slower. It looses battery faster and the fan sounds like it’s going to explode,” shared someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to Derousse via email and TikTok message and to Apple via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.