‘I spent $500-plus on U-Haul’: Woman reveals little-known Lowe’s moving hack. Here’s how you can save

Moving can get pricey, but TikToker Swwweetpeabackup (@swwweetpeabackup) has shared a helpful Lowe’s moving hack to save money.

“If you moving or you about to move soon, you need to know this,” she says.

“Lowe’s has $20 truck rentals for the first 90 minutes, and then they’ve got four-hour truck rentals for $89. I think they have all-day rentals too,” she explains.

“It’s unlimited mileage. You don’t have to worry about the mileage. You just have to bring it back in the same condition you got it, and make sure you return it with the same fuel level,” she adds.

According to the Lowe’s website, Swwweetpeabackup is correct. 90-minute rentals start at $19, four-hour rentals at $89, 24-hour rentals at $139, and weekly rentals at $903. These rates apply to all three rental options—¾-Ton Truck, High-Top Cargo Van, and 12-ft Box Truck.

Additional fees for Lowe’s rental

However, Swwweetpeabackup warns people to be mindful of the additional fees.

“If you go over the time, I think it’s $15 for every 15 minutes or $8. I don’t know, but it does charge you if you go over every 15 minutes,” she stresses.

The Lowe’s website doesn’t specifically mention what it charges for exceeding the rental time, but encourages customers to “call the store you rented from to let one of our Lowe’s associates know you need to extend your rental. They’ll happily adjust your return date and time.”

Moving.com states that Lowe’s trucks cost “$5 every additional fifteen minutes after” the first 90 minutes.

Lowe’s security deposit policy

Swwweetpeabackup also adds, “Also, it’s a $200 deposit but I’d suggest using a credit card bc the amount is refunded typically within 48 hours.”

The viral video has 264,200 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers were grateful for the hack.

“This cheaper than U-Haul. Thanks for this,” one viewer shared.

“Omg I didn’t know Lowe’s had truck rentals. Good to know. Thank you,” a second viewer wrote.

Home Depot is a budget-friendly option

Many viewers also recommended Home Depot for affordable truck rentals.

“I can definitely vouch for Home Depot. Went all the way to Mississippi and back to Texas within a day,” one viewer recommended.

“Home Depot as well! Those are everywhere, it’s a pickup to a box truck, same prices,” one viewer suggested.

Home Depot’s truck rental prices

Another added, “Home Depot does this too! I used it to bring a tv home from Costco. That 90 minutes is clutch for shopping when you don’t have car space.”

According to Home Depot, truck and van rentals also include unlimited mileage, with prices ranging from $19 to $29 per hour, depending on the size of the truck.

The Daily Dot reached out to Swwweetpeabackup via TikTok and Lowe’s and Home Depot via email for comment.

