‘It’s not like you know the recipe’: Little Caesars worker exposes how to make famous Crazy Sauce—and why it’s made in a tub on the ground

An internet creator known for sharing restaurant recipes online claims to know the Little Caesars Crazy Sauce recipe—and shared it after seeing a TikTok video of the sauce being made in a plastic tub on the ground.

The video comes from popular TikToker Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8), getting more than 9 million views since going up on Monday. The video begins with a stitch showing the sauce being made in a tub, then cuts to Howlett explaining his call to a Little Caesars to try to confirm that the video is real.

“Excuse me, I just saw that you guys make your Crazy Sauce in a tub on the ground,” he said. “I just want to make sure that that’s not every single Little Caesars, you know, just in case I want to get some Crazy Sauce.”

The person on the other end of the line allegedly said, “Even if we did, you’re still going to eat the Crazy Sauce.”

Howlett noted that might not be the case and floated the idea of making it himself.

The Little Caesars worker then said, according to Howlett, “It’s not like you know the recipe,” to which he replied, “I might, who knows?”

And then the worker reportedly said, “It’s not like you’re that guy that shares the recipes online.”

Howlett said he admitted to the worker there was a “one in eight billion chance” he was that person, then proceeded in the next section of the video to reveal what he claims is the recipe.

He detailed, “You want to do 15 ounces of tomato purée, a half teaspoon of salt, a quarter teaspoon of ground black pepper and garlic powder, dried basil, dried marjoram oregano and thyme,” and then mix in water with that.

Commenters came in to back Howlett.

“I worked for Little Caesars for seven years and I can confirm this is how they do it,” one noted.

Another added, “As a former employee of [Little Caesars …] yes it’s made on the floor.”

Meanwhile, two commenters debated whether it was made in a tub on the floor or in a sink, with one asserting, “I know that thing could fit in there because I had to clean it in the sink.”

Someone else noted, “I absolutely despise little Caesars sauce tbh,” adding that it makes them physically ill to eat it.

That brought advice from several people, including one who suggested adding sugar to cut the acidity, and another who counseled, “Follow this recipe but throw in a dash of baking powder,” adding, “it’ll neutralize the acid and could solve the heartburn issue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Howlett and Little Caesars via email.