‘Let’s f*****g go I guess’: Finally, a call-to-action for lazy people

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

While it’s great to have spirit and a zest for life, there are some moments which are decisively “meh.” You know, moments that are kind of cool, but also nothing to write home about. This TikTok sound perfectly encapsulates that feeling of mediocrity when you should probably be more excited but you’re also, kind of, just not.

The sound

The sound, which has been used 51,300 times, consists of YouTuber Cody Ko saying: “Let’s [expletive] go…? I guess?” before breaking into unenthusiastic and awkward ballroom dancing. It was first posted on May 1, 2024.

Since then, this begrudging call to action ended up really resonating with TikTokers, and has become a widespread reaction meme for all those things which you don’t really know how to respond to, but decide to roll with anyway.

This includes stuff like drunkenly listing your child on eBay by accident, becoming a widow at 19, going out when you don’t really feel like it, and having a friendship so co-dependent, people think you’re together as a couple.

Where’s it from?

The most meta thing about this trend is that it’s actually Ko calling back to a bit he did in one of his older videos. The original bit, which went viral in and of itself, consisted of Ko saying ‘Let’s [expletive] go baby!” before enthusiastically pretending to ballroom dance.

This bit appeared in the video Zillow Gone Wild, which was first published on Feb. 13 this year. The more toned-down iteration of this bit in turn appeared on an April 30 video, “Checking In On Mr Beast.” And the rest, as they say, is history.

Sound off

Some of the internet’s biggest personalities are making use of the sound.

Tana Mongeau, for instance, used the sound to tease fans over her tumultuous relationship with her ex Bella Thorne. While Camila Cabello used it to describe what it’s like “bagging a baddie” who isn’t as obsessed with you as they should be.

But the real cherry on top was when Cody himself used the sound on May 8.