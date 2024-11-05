‘I was today years old finding out’: Woman finds out the difference between Left Twix and Right Twix

Throughout the 2000s, several—now nostalgic and iconic—commercials about the Left vs. Right Twix aired. Some may recall the commercials. There’s the one about a rivalry between two brothers named Seamus and Earl that led to the creation of the Left Twix and Right Twix. What about the man asking his colleagues if they’ve tried the Right Twix? And don’t forget about how they deserve their own packs because they have about as much in common as a spirit and a ghost.

Did you think the commercials were just jesting, and the two Twix bars were actually the same? TikToker @missskinndeepunapologeti says she just found out Left Twix and Right Twix were different, and she created a TikTok to spread her newfound knowledge.

“Y’all, listen. My daughter is severely allergic to peanuts,” the TikToker starts in her video, which has over 539,000 views.

“I’m like, ‘You go ahead and eat all the Twix, and I’ll eat all the Snickers,’” she says she told her daughter. “And there’s like a handful of Twix.”

“And she’s like, ‘Mom, I only eat the Left Twix,’” the TikToker recalls before noting her confusion, as she thought they were the same.

“‘Yeah, it’s the differences in the caramel and in the cookie. I only like the left side,’” her daughter further explained to her, @missskinndeepunapologeti says.

What does Alexa say?

At first, @missskinndeepunapologeti says she thought her daughter was joking until she looked it up herself.

“And here I thought she was pulling my chain,” she says. “So, I ask Alexa what the difference was, right? And Alexa gives me this answer that there is such thing as a left and a right.”

“I was today years old finding this out,” she continues. “I never knew there was a such thing between the Twix. Am I the only one who didn’t know this? Tell me I’m not the only one.”

Not the only one

Viewers in her comments section assured the TikToker she wasn’t the only one who thought the two were the same.

“[I’ve] seen the commercial but thought they was playing so never paid attention to it lol,” one viewer wrote.

“I thought it was just a marketing scheme,” a second commented.

“Now I know why sometimes I like it sometimes I don’t,” a third stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to @missskinndeepunapologeti via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

The fictional origin story

Twix created a fictional story that delves into the creation of Left and Right Twix.

According to the tale, brothers Seamus and Earl concocted the idea of the Twix. But as time went on, they started butting heads, clashing about everything from the flavor of the bar to the design. “The final straw came at the Grand Unveiling of their new TWIX bar. Tensions reached a breaking point and the bar snapped. So too did the brothers’ tempers and the occasion quickly descended into fisticuffs. Unable to reach an agreement and with neither willing to give way, the brothers had no choice: they had to divide the company,” Twix writes. Hence the creation of Left Twix and Right Twix.

Is there actually a difference between Left and Right Twix?

And this is how Twix describes the differences between the two bars: “Left TWIX became a crunchy biscuit base upon which caramel was flowed before being bathed in chocolate. Meanwhile Right TWIX was a cascade of caramel on a crisp biscuit base, cloaked in chocolate.”

OK, so that begs the question: Are they actually different?

There is some debate about this online. But Paul Adams, America’s Test Kitchen’s science research editor, put it to the test.

Adams bought six Left Twix bars and six Right Twix bars. And did a blind taste test with 11 participants.

“Each taster received a plate containing three Twix segments, either two Right and one Left, or two Left and one Right. I ensured they were laid out in a variety of configurations: RLR, LRR, LLR, and so forth. Each Twix segment was labeled with a meaningless numeric code. I asked each taster to write down which of their three was the different one,” Adams explains. Only “5 of them correctly identified the odd sample.”

Adam, through his scientific experiment, came to the conclusion the bars are likely exactly the same. The whole Left Twix and Right Twix thing is likely a long-running marketing tactic.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Twix’s parent company, Mars, via email.

