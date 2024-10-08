‘This whole cart is all for the same person’: Viewers defend large Kroger pickup order that includes 25 soup cans, 5 boxes of cereal after worker mocks it

A Kroger worker sparked debate online after noting a pickup order that included 25 soup cans and five large boxes of cereal. Viewers are defending the customer, but the worker says she didn’t intend to shame anyone.

TikTok user Zoe (@college.student.23) posted the video in question four days ago. It has amassed 38,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

“What people order for pickup in insane amounts,” the on-screen caption reads.

A large Kroger pickup order

The first item is chips. Zoe pulls out a drawer and reveals three shopping bags that contain six large bags of chips.

The second drawer up contains “5 MEGA size” boxes of Post Flintstones Fruity Pebbles. The third drawer includes 10 cans of Campbell’s Chunky soup. In Zoe’s opinion, this is “nothing too crazy.”

Then, Zoe pulls out a drawer that includes even more “giant size” cereal (in this case Raisin Bran and Cheerios), along with two more bags of what appear to be Lays potato chips.

Zoe finds even more Campbell’s soup cans—25 to be precise.

She concludes the video with a laugh. An on-screen text reads, “Me finding out this whole cart is all for the same person when I put it away.”

Viewers react to the video

In the caption, Zoe writes, “This is all in good fun. I’m not mad about it. Was actually an easy cart to get. I’m going to be working the same shift regardless so I don’t care what you get. Just sometimes I wonder why. Yes, most of this was on sale so good for them for stocking up!”

In the comments, viewers offered their theories on why the customer ordered what they did. Others commented on how Zoe does her job.

“It’s because the app has all the weird pickup only coupons that make you get weird amounts,” wrote one user. “Plus the ‘buy 5 get $1 off each’. Always stock up on dry goods when they’re on sale!”

Zoe replied, “Yes, chips were ‘buy 4’ and cereal and soup was ‘buy 5’ so I get it!”

Another user wrote, “OK, but your bagging! I deliver Walmart orders and the way they bag groceries irritates my soul!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Zoe via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

