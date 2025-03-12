‘I’m confused at the confusion’: Woman shops for Sargento cheese at Kroger. Then she sees the coupon and has to get worker involved

A couple was stunned by a cheese deal at Kroger that they thought couldn’t possibly be real. TikToker @girlgonethrifting posted footage of her and her husband’s recent trip to the popular grocery chain.

In it, they spotted a discount that had them questioning its wording. Ultimately, they enlisted the help of a store employee for clarification. However, several commenters didn’t think this was necessary, and the deal was clearly delineated in its signage.

Too good to be true?

“OK, I need to know your thoughts ’cause me and my husband are in an argument about this now.” Next, her video transitions to a recording of a Kroger store shelf. There are several packages of pre-packaged Sargento cheese products.

On one of the tags appended to the shelf, a $3.99 price can be seen. Furthermore, there’s an advertisement for a price special on the Sargento items. It reads, “$3.99. Buy 2, get 3 Free.”

And it’s the nomenclature in this marketed discount that is the source of the thrifting enthusiast and her husband’s argument. “If this says buy two, get three free, doesn’t that mean you get three extra cheeses for free? Because if it was buy two, get one free, you would just get one free, right?”

However, her husband had other ideas on how the store would’ve explained this deal. He clearly disagrees with her logic about the pricing deal. According to him, it would make more sense to phrase her expectations about the discount differently.

At this point in the video, she flips the camera orientation around to feature both her and her husband. “Why wouldn’t it say five for two?” he asks, looking at his significant other. “I don’t know. We’re about to ask,” she tells her audience.

Employee involvement

Following this, the TikToker’s clip features a store employee who joins their conversation. The worker can be seen standing behind the cheese inquiring woman, asking what price special they’re referring to.

“Read that and tell me what that means,” the man asks the Kroger worker. “Buy two, get three free?” the worker states. This prompts the TikToker’s husband to issue a follow-up question. “So you buy two of these cheeses, and you get three more for free?”

“Right?” his wife asks the employee, who briefly checks a notification on her phone. “So you get five cheeses for the price of two?”

The Kroger worker, still looking towards the cheeses in question, confirms the man’s commentary. “Basically.”

“That’s right, right?” the thrifting TikToker asks before her husband asks again, “You think that’s what that means?”

“Do you know that’s what that means?” the video’s poster asks, wanting to confirm the deal is legitimate. “You just gotta go on the digital app,” the worker specifies. However, the TikToker’s husband clarifies that nothing on the tag states this is the case.

Next, the employee clarifies that they need to make sure they’re scanning their Kroger card. Again, the woman recording the TikTok has the employee confirm they’re getting “five cheeses for the price of two,” which the worker states is indeed the case.

Real deal?

Some commenters responded to @girlgonethrifting’s video stating that they were shocked the couple was confused. According to them, the deal was clearly explained. “I’m confused at the confusion,” one person said.

However, the TikToker says that the reason she and her husband were flabbergasted was because of how good of a deal it was. “It’s OK! I think we were both so shocked! I was reading it and it made sense but then was questioning is there really such a good deal?!”

Another wrote, “how can that be more clear buy 2 get 3 free duh.” Which is what someone else said, “why is that confusing? It literally means what it says.”

The TikToker replied that she and her partner were left scratching their heads primarily because they’ve never seen a deal that good. “Lol agreed! Just have never seen that deal before. And my husband swore it was ‘get the third free’!” she wrote.

However, there was at least one commenter who stated that they’ve never seen a discount on cheese like this before. The couple addressed this specific comment in a follow-up TikTok, seemingly grateful one person was just as shocked as them.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @girlgonethrifting via TikTok comment and Kroger via email for further information.

