‘Josh Peck telling on himself’: Woman says Josh Peck blocked her after she commented on his video about Nickelodeon docuseries ‘Quiet on Set’

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a new Investigation Discovery docuseries, included some pretty horrific allegations. As well as diving deep into the alleged behavior of Dan Schneider on the set of numerous Nickelodeon kids’ shows in the ’90s and 2000s, Drake Bell, of Drake & Josh fame, alleged that he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck.

“The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal,” Bell said in the docuseries. “I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really … Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it.”

Following the allegations, all eyes have been on Josh Peck, Bell’s co-star and the titular Josh in Drake & Josh. But Josh hasn’t been reacting like viewers expected him to. While it’s no secret that Josh and Bell have grown apart in recent years, with Bell revealing he wasn’t invited to Josh’s wedding, fans have been stunned at his supposed response to the claims.

Numerous netizens called him out after he made a TikTok they suspected was directed at Bell, as Josh lip-synced audio saying, “If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a f*cking sign that you don’t exist to me anymore. Damn, you f*cking bug. You got sprayed with the Raid. Bye. See you never.”

As fans fume over Josh’s TikTok, one creator claims the actor blocked her altogether for merely mentioning Quiet on Set.

“I think I just got blocked by Josh,” user Rachael Sykes (@rach.eliza.sykes) said in a now-viral TikTok. “He noticed me. Literally, all I did was comment on his newest video today about it being crazy I seen that video while I was watching ‘Quiet on Set.'”

The comment, she said, garnered 5,000 likes in an hour before getting an “account deleted” error. “I was kind of concerned. I just thought he like deleted the video at first or my comment but no, I was blocked,” she continued. “I’ve supported Josh Peck since ‘Drake & Josh’ and all the years since—all the years since—and I got blocked. So here’s your fair warning to not comment anything about ‘Quiet on Set’ in his comment section, or you will be blocked. But you will get noticed, though.”

Unsurprisingly, viewers were aghast at the accusation—but not everyone was shocked. “He’s been blocking everyone,” one wrote. “What a wierdo.”

Another commenter added, “He’s friends with @DAVID DOBRIK, that’s all I need to know.” They seem to be referring to the fact that Josh affirmed his friendship with Dobrik after the YouTuber faced accusations of bullying and sexual assault in 2021.

As numerous other commenters claimed they, too, had been blocked under similar circumstances, a third viewer added, “This is the third video I’ve seen today about being blocked by him.”

A representative for Peck didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Sykes didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

