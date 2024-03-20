‘I vomited after watching this’: People think Josh Peck is shading Drake Bell, following bombshell ‘Quiet On Set’ documentary

By now, you’ve probably watched—or seen reactions to—Quiet On Set. The HBO Max docuseries chronicled the rise of mega-popular Nickelodeon shows of the ’90s and 2000s and lifted the curtain on years of alleged exploitation and misconduct both on and off set. It focused on executive producer Dan Schneider’s problematic and inappropriate behavior toward staffers and then-underaged actors.

But the biggest moment from the show is when Drake and Josh star Drake Bell revealed that he was sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck. Drake recounted how the dialogue coach groomed him and manipulated his family to get constant access to Drake, before eventually assaulting him in 2001.

“The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal. I really don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera,” Drake said in the series. “Why don’t you do this: Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and that will answer your question. It was not a one-time thing.”

Brian Peck was convicted on 11 charges in 2003 and had to register as a sex offender. He served only 16 months in prison and even went on to work on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody afterward.

In the docuseries, Drake also explained how the repeated abuse led to his own self-destructive behavior, including substance abuse and mental health issues. “ knew that my life was gonna be absolutely, completely different from that point on.”

Now, the internet appears to be rallying around the actor.

Drake Bell my heart is shattering for you. I pray for your peace, I pray you get your Justice NOBODY SPECIALLY A CHILD SHOULD GO THROUGH THAT #quietontheset pic.twitter.com/NK85iaDLF0 — Twittaaa Honeeeey (@Melanin_TheDon) March 20, 2024

It’s a great day to say fuck you Josh Peck!! He really said Drake Bell and all the Nickelodeon stars were lying. What a POS, you still want that male validation from your peers because you’re an ex fat dude Josh? — B (@mdb010959) March 20, 2024

Justice for Drake Bell! Justice for Joe Bell!



FUCK BRIAN PECK. FUCK NICKELODEON. FUCK DAN SCHNEIDER. 🤬🤢🤮



WTF is wrong with people?!!! How could a mother allow her son to just spend the night at Brian’s house? Thank god for Drakes Girlfriends Mom at the time! #QuietOnSet pic.twitter.com/dP3fp7tCIW — Ryan Marthaller (@ryan_marthaller) March 19, 2024

I am officially off the Drake Bell hate train.



Fuck Dan Schneider.

Fuck Josh Peck.

Fuck Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/xX9yPPrpCC — Izzy💫 (@LilMsIzz) March 20, 2024

But one person hasn’t been showing support — and that’s Drake’s co-star and on-screen brother, Josh Peck. In his first TikTok since Quiet On Set aired, Josh posted a clip lip-synching to TikTok audio that said, “If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, take that as a fucking sign that you don’t exist to me anymore. Damn, you fucking bug. You got sprayed with the Raid. Bye. See you never.”

The TikTok amassed more than 7.5 million views:

Some viewers thought this video was a reference to his relationship with Drake Bell and flooded his comments with backlash. Several people commented, “Have you talked to Drake?” and “Drake Bell for life.”

The clip was reposted on Twitter where it received almost 4 million views. “Well Josh Peck showed himself to be a complete dirtbag,” one person wrote.

Damn…Josh Peck is such an asshole and massive douchebag pic.twitter.com/X8kONFrpBx — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) March 20, 2024

y’all are finally realizing that josh peck is a pos? pic.twitter.com/WRk03o8ox2 — Kaspir (@Kaspirtwt) March 20, 2024

I vomited after watching this — Dr. M (@MikhaelSezin) March 20, 2024

And because the internet is the internet, people even made critical memes in response to Josh’s TikTok:

Josh Peck when anyone brings up sexual abuse allegations against Dan Schneider: pic.twitter.com/yCX4nukSv3 — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 20, 2024

Drake Bell: I was sexually abused on Nickelodeon, working on a Dan Schneider tv show



Josh Peck: pic.twitter.com/fcq9JjEC1W — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) March 20, 2024

Some viewers brought up how the actor spoke about Dan Schneider on Tana Mongeau’s podcast in 2023, shortly after Jennette McCurdy’s book was released. When asked about the allegations in the book, Josh responded, “I’m being 100 percent honest. He just was a tough boss.”

Now, as adults, Drake and Josh seem to have a complicated relationship. They publicly feuded in 2018 after Drake called out Josh for not inviting him to his wedding. Still, the two made up not long after.

As for right now, Josh has not publicly shown support for Drake following Quiet On Set, and Drake has not responded to Josh’s TikTok. We’ll update you as this story develops.

