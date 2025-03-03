‘Never seen such a base model vehicle’: Woman drives a new Toyota Camry as a rental. Then she realizes it’s shockingly different

The 2024 Toyota Camry is known for being a well-oiled machine that is safe and dependable for drivers. This car is a popular choice for drivers that are looking to get from point A to point B without any issues.

While it may be appealing to get a car with all the bells and whistles, some drivers prefer reliability. J.D. Power scored the 2024 Toyota Camry an 86 out of 100 for quality and reliability.

With an honest well-earned reputation, why is this content creator calling this car basic?

In a TikTok, with over 219.8K views, Keith (@keithhbowman) reveals how simple the design is for the 2024 Toyota Camry and believes the car is way too basic for anyone to drive.

Is the 2024 Toyota Camry too ‘basic’?

In the video, Keith showcases the straightforward design of the 2024 Toyota Camry. The video is a one-minute roast of how there is no glam to anything with the Camry. “This car has no oomph in it,” the content creator said.

The creator goes into how the front dashboard is small and questions how this car is so basic. “Why do people buy these cars? There is nothing in them,” the creator said.

After roasting the interior design of the Camry, the creator also bashes the exterior car design. While showing off the exterior, this did reveal he was referring to a Toyota Camry LE model.

Well, it turns out, the LE model is the Camry base model.

Why do people choose the Toyota Camry?

Just like any car purchase, it’ll depend on the driver’s preferences. The Toyota Camry is a great option for anyone looking to get a safe, dependable, and reliable car. While the standard base model will just have the base necessities, style and design will take the back seats for these models.

However, if you are looking for an elevated design and features, be sure to look at the Toyota Camry, any of the LE, SE, XLE, XSE models. These models will include various trims and features for those looking for stylish design.

In addition, Toyota Camry’s consistently ranked highest amongst its competition. J.D. Power awarded the Toyota Camry as it’s #1 midsize car in 2024.

With approval from automotive experts, the everyday Toyota Camry drivers also agree. Drivers on Reddit’s r/camry claim that Toyota Camry’s are one of the most reliable machines on the planet.

Now if you are looking for more style, then the Camry may not fulfill your itch. Deciding that is in the eye of the beholder and design preference is always subjective. Far as functionally and practically, the 2024 Toyota Camry is an excellent purchase for car buyers.

What did the viewers think about this?

In the comments section, some viewers agreed with the sentiment.

“Toyota be so basic,” one TikTok commenter agreed.

“I always say LE is ‘Least Expensive,’” joked another.

However, other users defended this edition of the Camry.

“’It’s so basic.’ Well, it’s the base model,” wrote one user.

“LE in Toyota is base model. The trims topically go LE, SE, XLE, XSE,” stated another.

“The Camry is the best car on the road. Just change the oil, insert gasoline, you will never have a problem. By the way, they keep their value,” someone else added.

“Some people don’t care about features and it will outlast the competition,” one person commented.

This TikTok has more than 219.8K views with over 12.1K likes.

