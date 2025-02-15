‘It’s on my iPhone from AT&T’: iPhone user goes to Settings. Then she shows how to turn off this controversial new feature

An iPhone user shows others how to go into their settings and turn off this controversial new feature.

Featured Video

TikTok user Eureka (@soldbyeureka) posted a video on Feb. 7 that contains the instructions. It has since amassed more than 820,000 views. The video is a screen recording of the iPhone settings page. In the on-screen caption, Eureka writes, “Remove Starlink off of your iPhone iOS 18.8.”

Eureka types “System Services” into the search bar and then clicks on that selection. The TikToker then scrolls down to “Satellite Connection” and disables it.

Why is the setting controversial?

The setting Eureka just changed started with the iPhone 14 and enables you to connect to satellite networks when you’re outside cell coverage or Wi-Fi. Basically, if you’re out and about in an emergency situation and you don’t have cell service, you can use a satellite network to contact emergency services or share your location with a family member.

Advertisement

The latest iOS update, as reported by the International Business Times, allows users to access the Elon Musk-owned Starlink satellite internet through T-Mobile. This is apparently prompting some users to think that their iPhone is now connected to Starlink, which is alarming to those who are not fans of Musk’s connections to the Trump administration.

However, it’s important to note that this update just allows T-Mobile iPhone users to take advantage of Starlink’s network when they can’t get cell service. Not all iPhones are now automatically connected to the Starlink network.

Viewers react to the iPhone setting advice

In the comments section, some viewers urged others to use caution before deciding to turn off this feature.

Advertisement

One viewer wrote, “This is only for emergency situations where there is no Wi-Fi. So I hope people remember how to turn it back on in an emergency. You won’t care whose internet it is when you need help.”

A second viewer pointed out the T-Mobile connection. “So if you have anything else, you’re good,” they wrote. Eureka responded, “Wow, I just confirmed this is true. Thank you. I am still keeping it off until the next update.”

A third viewer confirmed, “Starlink is only on T-Mobile in beta. If you see satellite on other carriers it’s Globalstar.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Eureka via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Apple via press email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.