‘Don’t buy iPhones right now’: Former Apple employee shares price matching hack to getting iPhone at the best deal

A former Apple employee is advising people not to buy iPhones right now — with a caveat that involves price matching.

The advice comes via Los Angeles-based Tyler Morgan (@hitomidocameraroll), with more than 18,000 people viewing the video since it was posted late Wednesday evening.

It’s one of a number of videos on the TikToker’s page about Apple products, which includes an entire collection called “Ex Apple Employee reviews.” In this particular video, Morgan asserts in the caption, “Price match EVERYTHING!”

The creator further explains in the video, saying, “Don’t buy iPhones right now,” but quickly adds, “Wait, hear me out.”

He then starts a tutorial on price matching, noting that Best Buy has a $679 price for an iPhone that might otherwise cost $729 through Apple. “We can take that information to Apple and be like, ‘I would like this price, please.’ Here’s what they’ll say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, we can only give you about 10% of that value.'”

He appears to be referring to a policy that a recent Verge article on price matching hinted at. The article explains, “While we’ve seen some claims that Apple will price match up to 10 percent for products bought at certain major retailers, there is no official policy on the company’s website.”

It adds, “Apple does say that if it reduces its price on an Apple-branded product within 14 days from when you received your item, you can visit an Apple Store or contact the Apple Contact Center at 1-800-676-2775 to request a refund or get credit for the price difference. However, that doesn’t apply to special sales like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.”

In his video, Tyler goes on to say that if you’re looking to use Amazon as a measuring stick for price matching, “Make sure it’s sold and shipped from Amazon.” He shows a screenshot of where to look on the Amazon page.

Tyler is also a big proponent of checking prices on Best Buy, which he maintains often has the best price for iPhones and iPads like the ones he showcased in his video.

“Just save yourself the money. Just get it from Best Buy. Stop taking the high road,” he advises his viewers before quipping, “I know you want to go into Apple and see our trees in the store.”

Commenters weighed in on Tyler’s video.

One person told the creator, “I appreciate your videos.”

Another, who shared Tyler’s enthusiasm for Best Buy, wrote, “Best Buy is amazing!!!”

However, some people bemoaned lack of access to the retailer, with one person asking, “What if best buy left my country last year?”

Someone else wondered, “What would be the UK alternative?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tyler via TikTok comment.