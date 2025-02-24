‘What were they thinking?’: Best Buy worker demands answers after seeing new iPhone 16e

Apple’s at it again: taking away features nobody asked them to remove. First, it was the headphone jack. Then, the charging brick. Now, it’s decided that iPhone MagSafe—the wireless charging feature it invented—is just too good for its latest phone. Genius.

The outrage of Apple fans the world over is getting channeled through the voice of TikTok creator and Best Buy employee Dallas Ponzo (@dallas_ponzo), who has a finger on the pulse of what’s new, interesting and outrageous in the world of consumer tech.

“What were they thinking?” Ponzo asks in absolute dejection over the iPhone MagSafe change in a recent video that’s been viewed more than 8,000 times.

iPhone MagSafe magnets are long gone

The crux of Ponzos’ frustration comes from the disappearance of iPhone MagSafe—Apple’s proprietary wireless charging and accessory system that was introduced in 2020 —from the new iPhone 16e. Along with only coming in two color options, another dore spot is the decision to remove the Dynamic Island interactive display feature from the phone as well.

For the uninitiated, MagSafe utilizes a ring of magnets embedded in the back of the iPhone, ensuring precise alignment with chargers and compatible accessories, improving charging efficiency and user convenience. Beyond charging, iPhone MagSafe supports a range of accessories, including wallets and mounts, that securely attach to the device.

Recognizing the benefits of magnetic alignment, the Wireless Power Consortium incorporated MagSafe into the Qi2 wireless charging standard in 2023 to provide a universal magnetic attachment system and enhance charging speeds and efficiency across a broader range of devices. Qi2 offered improved interoperability and a more streamlined charging.

While Apple has not provided a detailed explanation for this decision, industry analysts suggest that the removal of MagSafe from the iPhone 16e is a cost-saving measure. So far, the only statement from Apple has been to explain that the C1 modem is not responsible for the decision to exclude MagSafe charging from the device, as some have speculated.

Another mystery move from Apple

Apple has a nasty habit of making controversial design choices that force users to adapt. In 2016, it removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7, pushing consumers toward wireless audio. More recently, the company transitioned from Lightning to USB-C, improving compatibility but rendering older accessories obsolete.

Charging adapters were removed as an accessory for iPhones in 2020, citing environmental reasons—though many saw it as a cost-cutting move.

Apple’s “deal with it” pattern is clear: it removes features before the market is fully ready, often sparking backlash, only for consumers to eventually adapt. The removal of MagSafe from the iPhone 16e seems to be the latest in this long tradition.

Are there better smartphone buys?

Ponzo admits the scaling back of the iPhone 16e features while keeping a premium price may push some Apple loyalists to ask: How does it compare to Android rivals like the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 7a?

Display & Design: The A54 5G offers a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, while the Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED—both smoother than Apple’s standard refresh rates.

Performance & Software: The Pixel 7a runs on Google’s Tensor G2 chip, excelling in AI-driven features, while the A54 5G has Samsung’s Exynos 1380, focusing on efficiency. The iPhone 16e, though lacking details, will benefit from Apple’s long-term iOS updates, according to Business Insider.

Cameras: The Pixel 7a’s 64-megapixel main sensor leads in computational photography, while A54 5G’s triple-camera setup offers flexibility. Apple’s camera system remains solid, but specifics are scarce.

C harging & Battery: The A54 5G (5,000mAh, 25W charging) and Pixel 7a (4,385mAh, wireless charging up to 7.5W) outshine the iPhone 16e, which lacks MagSafe.

Apple fans love the iOS ecosystem and longevity, while Android users enjoy feature-packed, affordable devices. If MagSafe’s removal isn’t a dealbreaker, the iPhone 16e might still appeal to brand loyalists—but budget-conscious buyers will find more value in Pixel and Galaxy alternatives.

Viewers had lots of opinions

“No MagSafe isn’t a leap. It’s a ‘budget iPhone.’ but my money is on them going the android route, using a cases for the full MagSafe effect. Save on production cost and sell an accessory,” one observer predicted.

Another felt just as broken up as Ponzo: “it’s so much worse than the 15 which is literally only 100$ more and you get an ultra wide, magsafe, and dynamic island.”

And then there was this person who didn’t understand all the drama.

“I’ve never ran into anyone who used magsafe. they needed to remove features to hit their price point so they picked less important ones.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dallas via direct message and to Apple via media email.

