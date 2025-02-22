‘$50’: Doctor says a 10-minute shower is like ‘drinking 8 glasses of chlorine.’ Here’s what you can do about it

A chiropractor on Instagram claims that taking a 10-minute shower is the same as drinking eight glasses of chlorinated water.

Featured Video

Daniel Pompa (@drpompahealth) posted a video warning his audience about chlorine exposure, stating that it’s not just in the water people drink but also in the water they bathe in.

His reel, which has racked up over 587,000 views, claims that showering can expose the body to even higher levels of chlorine than drinking tap water.

His claim about chlorine exposure

Pompa starts his video with a bold statement:

Advertisement

“Did you know showering for just 10 minutes is like drinking eight glasses of chlorinated water?”

He explains that the skin absorbs chlorine during showers and suggests that inhaling steam from chlorinated water could be harmful.

He then offers a solution. “You can buy a $50 carbon filtration which drops the levels dramatically. Better yet, get whole house filtration.”

Is there any truth to this?

Chlorine is widely used to disinfect public water supplies. While it kills harmful bacteria, some worry about the effects of long-term exposure.

Advertisement

Research has found that chlorine can evaporate during showers and be inhaled. This could potentially expose people to chloroform, a byproduct of chlorination.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), nearly every household in America has some level of chloroform in the air due to chlorine in shower water.

However, it’s important to note the levels used to filter drinking water are considered safe for humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For those who are still concerned with the amount of chlorine they’re consuming, carbon filters may work.

Advertisement

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, activated carbon filtration can lower chlorine levels. However, its effectiveness depends on factors like water temperature and filter quality.

In the comments, users don’t seem to take the issue too seriously.

“How did my grandmother survive to 100?” jokingly asked one user.

Advertisement

“Everything is an issue with this guy,” said another. “You can’t eat drink or do anything.’’

“Gonna need to see that peer reviewed data,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pompa via email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.